Arkansas covid cases jump by 907; hospitalizations rise for second day

A surge in coronavirus cases in Arkansas continued Thursday as the state's count rose by 907, the biggest one-day spike in more than six weeks.

After jumping by 24 on Wednesday, the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state rose Thursday by four, to 304.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by four, to 8,599.

Thursday's increase in cases was the first one since Sept. 30 that topped 900. It followed jumps of 814 cases on Tuesday and 828 on Wednesday. Before this week, the last time the state's count rose by more than 800 on a single day was Oct. 9.

The average daily increase in the state's coronavirus case count over a rolling seven-day period went up to 587, its sixth consecutive daily increase.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose to 5,881, the largest total since Oct. 18. It's an increase of 1,097, or 22.9%, from the 4,784 active cases on the previous Thursday, Nov. 11.

Growing for the fifth consecutive day, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators went up by one, to 69.

After rising the previous two days, however, the number who were in intensive care fell by five, to 124.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied rose by two, to 105.

People with covid-19 made up about 12% of all the state's patients in intensive care, down slightly from almost 13% a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered in the 24-hour period was 10,958, the third consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots accounted for more than 55% of the most recent increase.

First doses rose by 3,302, which was smaller by more than 1,100 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The number of Arkansas children ages 5-11 who had received first doses rose by 792, to 14,891.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 9,468, its lowest level since the week ending Nov. 8.

After rising a day earlier, the average for first doses fell to 3,229.

