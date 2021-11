Hot Springs, 1930: The view looked from atop the six-story Citizens National Bank on Central Avenue. Malvern Avenue is to the left, with the Davis Hotel complex in the center. The Missouri Pacific depot, with its long, covered loading platform, is on the far right. Little seen in this view from 91 years ago survives other than the depot.

