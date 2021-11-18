British police say suspect in blast likely acted alone

LONDON — The suspect who was killed in a Liverpool taxi explosion spent at least six months buying components for a bomb and appears to have acted alone, British police said Wednesday.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died when a blast ripped through the cab in which he was a passenger as it pulled up Sunday outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The taxi driver, David Perry, escaped from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames. He was treated in a hospital and later released.

Russ Jackson, the head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, said Al Swealmeen had rented a property in the city in April and had been making “relevant purchases” for a device at least since then.

Jackson said investigators so far have not found any other people “of concern” in the blast.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the blast and whether the hospital was the intended target. Britain’s official threat level was raised from substantial to severe — meaning an attack is highly likely — after the blast.

Detectives are also piecing together details of Al Swealmeen’s life and say a relative told them he was born in Iraq.

He applied in 2014 for asylum in Britain, but was rejected, authorities said. It’s unclear what his legal status was at the time of the bombing.

Police have also confirmed that Al Swealmeen received mental health treatment in the past.

Clergy at two Liverpool churches said Al Swealmeen had converted from Islam to Christianity and appeared to be sincere in his faith. Joy Gambardella, a lay reader at the city’s Emmanuel Church, said Al Swealmeen had been a “committed Christian.”