Christmas Wishes: Micah's House, Saving Grace NWA

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list will continue to run in the Our Town section through Jan. 2. To have your organization included, email ourtown@nwadg.com or visit nwaonline.com/wishlist21/ to fill out the form.

By way of example, we reached out to Micah's House and Saving Grace, both in Rogers, to get the ball rolling.

Micah's House Northwest Arkansas

Address: 1110 W. Elm St. in Rogers

Mission: Equipping young men who have aged out of foster care to discover hope, healing, identity and a place to belong.

Website: MicahsHouseNWA.org

Contact information: Shane Sturdivant at (479) 282-0928 or email info@micahshousenwa.org

Immediate household needs: New or gently used twin mattresses and box springs; toilet paper (must be 1-ply, please); digital alarm clock (3).

Ongoing personal items the guys always need: Men's boxer briefs, sizes small to XL; men's white undershirts, sizes medium to XL.

Ongoing household needs: Twin mattress cover (2); toilet paper (must be 1-ply, please).

Ongoing grocery needs: Lunch meats; milk; individual drink mix packets; Ramen noodle soups; cream of mushroom soup; cream of chicken soup.

Nonessential: Household tool set.

Saving Grace NWA

Address: 1229 W. Poplar St in Rogers

Mission: Saving Grace is a Christ-centered home serving young women who've aged out of foster care or are facing homelessness, providing safe housing in a dorm-style setting and offering educational assistance, career guidance, counseling and more.

Website: savinggracenwa.org

Contact information: (479) 636-1133 or admin@savinggracenwa.org

Needs: Paper towels, toilet paper, kitchen trash bags, copy paper, liquid dish soap, disinfecting wipes and spray, liquid laundry detergent, LED light bulbs, fresh and pantry-stable food items, household cleaners, grocery, gas and restaurant gift cards.