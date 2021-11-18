Commission decides water main path in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The Water and Sewer Commission on Wednesday decided on a path for an essential water main in the northwestern part of the city.

The commission hopes construction can coincide with a city project in an effort to reduce costs.

Public input from more than 40 people led the designing engineers at Olsson engineering firm to move the proposed pipeline about 2,000 feet to the east to run through the property the commission owns around the Benton Farm Lift Station and then under North 56th Street.

This would move the pipeline farther away from the neighboring subdivisions and homes, said Brad Hammond with Olsson.

Hammond said estimated cost of construction of the 48-inch water main is $26 million. He said firm prices aren't available as the construction and supply markets continue to be erratic.

Commissioners and officials of Springdale Water Utilities, which the commission oversees, want to coordinate with the city as it develops a boulevard along North 56th Street from Elm Springs Road to Wagon Wheel Road as a northern extension of Gene George Boulevard.

This would give the utility a chance to build the pipeline while the street also is under construction, said Rick Pulvirenti, the chief operating officer and engineer for the utility.

Brad Baldwin, director of Engineering and Public Works for the city, said the boulevard most likely will be developed under the city's next bond issue, which Mayor Doug Sprouse plans to seek in 2023.

The proposed water main will connect Springdale to a new pumping station for Beaver Water District just inside Springdale and just north of U.S. 612.

Beaver Water sells treated drinking water from Beaver Lake to Springdale, Fayetteville, Rogers and Bentonville. The fast-paced growth in Northwest Arkansas and the related increase in need for water will require the new western water system online by 2026, Pulvirenti said.

Hammond recommended the route chosen because it was the most direct route, there would be no easements to acquire or lots to buy and it would require the fewest utility relocations, he said.

Olsson identified two other routes for the commission and residents to consider.

That part of the pipe the commission chose will run along 5,600 feet of 56th south from West Downum Road to Bob Mills Road. The pipeline will continue to Elm Springs Road, Hammond said.

The western water system also will complete a loop of water main line around Springdale. This would provide a redundancy and service to all customers in case of a major line break anywhere in the city, Pulvirenti said.