David Pryor recovering from partial hip replacement, broken shoulder, family says

David Pryor, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator, underwent surgery after breaking his hip and shoulder during a fall, his family said Thursday.

Pryor underwent a partial hip replacement Wednesday, two days after tripping and falling while traveling in New Mexico, his family said in a statement.

Pryor, who is 87 and a stroke and heart attack survivor, began his rehab regimen Thursday and was expected to make a full recovery. His family said he was expected to return to Arkansas sometime in December.

“The Pryor family wishes to thank all our friends for their prayers and generous offers to help,” his wife, Barbara Pryor, said in a statement.

David Pryor, a Democrat, served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate.

His son, Mark Pryor, won his father's seat six years after David Pryor's retirement. Mark Pryor served two terms in the U.S. Senate before losing his re-election bid to Tom Cotton in 2014.

David Pryor was hospitalized last year after testing positive for covid-19.



