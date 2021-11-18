Fort Smith directors approve sales tax collection for special election by public

FORT SMITH -- Voters will decide two items regarding sales tax uses for city departments in a special election Feb. 8.

City directors Tuesday unanimously approved asking voters to renew the 0.25% sales tax to be split between the Parks and Fire departments for 20 years.

The city collects and controls roughly 2% of sales taxes, with 1% going to roads, 0.75% to bond payments for sewer projects and 0.25% split between Park and Fire departments for improvement projects. The 0.25% was approved by voters in 2012, with an October 2022 sunset date.

The park's website lists the Greg Smith River Trail, the Riverfront Drive Skate and Bike Park, the Tilles Park and Woodlawn Park splash pads and the U.S. Marshals Museum property purchase as some of several projects paid for through the sales tax revenue.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the sales tax helped the Fire Department pay for Station No. 11 and related equipment.

The directors also approved asking voters to reallocate the 0.75% of sales taxes currently being used on bond payments to instead be used by the Police Department and for sewer consent decree purposes. The issue will also go to the voters Feb. 8.

The consent decree was issued in January 2015 from Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality against Fort Smith for city sewer repairs after decades of sewage runoff into waterways including the Arkansas River. The decree stated the city would spend "more than $200 million over the next 12 years" to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

"The three-quarter percent sales tax that is currently being collected, it's used to pay for bonds that the voters approved well over a decade, probably two decades ago. Those bonds are being paid off. Sales tax collections have allowed the bonds to be paid off faster than expected," Geffken explained.

Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego noted the ordinance includes a multiyear freeze on sewer rate increases, if part of the 0.75% continues to go to consent decree projects.

At-large Director Kevin Settle asked the 0.75% have a sunset date of 10 years instead of 20.

"It will allow the public and future boards and citizens to decide the fate of their own city in the future. Don't burden them for 20 years with consent decree work when we don't even know what that's going to be like. If we do our job right, it will easily pass in 10 years," he said.

The directors approved the amendment in a 4-3 vote.

Geffken said the five-eighths of the 0.75% sales tax allotted for the consent decree currently generates about $15 million per year, or $150 million over a decade, not considering inflation.

At-large Director Robyn Dawson said the city has completed roughly $300 million in consent decree projects and has roughly $600 million left to complete.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said it made sense to him to have the sales tax for 20 years. He said he thinks the city will get more time to pay for the consent decree, considering the flooding in the city earlier this year and the continuing impacts of the covid-19 pandemic on material costs.