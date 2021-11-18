Get to know: 2024 QB target DJ Lagway

Sophomore quarterback target DJ Lagway received an offer from Arkansas in September and made his way to Fayetteville for the Nov. 6 Mississippi State game a few weeks later.

Lagway, 6-3, 210 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston and Georgia Tech. His father, Defrekplayed running back for Baylor in the late 1990's.

Nickname: Dj

City: Willis Texas

Coach Kendal Briles is: an amazing OC

Number of years playing football: 12 years

Favorite thing about being quarterback: is being a captain of the team

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: being a baseball player

I'm happiest when I: play football

My mom is always on me to do: the dishes

Favorite NFL player: Justin Fields

Favorite music: rap

Must watch TV: Friday Night Lights

How would you spend a million dollars: buy a gym and start up a training complex

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength

My two pet peeves are: when people talk bad about others, and when people lie to you

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Justin Fields

My hidden talent is: I can dunk a basketball

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger because they have the best fries

I will never ever eat: peanut butter

Favorite junk food: grandma cookies

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: chili pepper

My dream date: my girlfriend and to take her on a picnic and get flowers and get all the foods we like

I’m terrified of: snakes

Hobbies: playing sports

Role model and why: my dad, because the way he sacrifices everyday to put food on the table for me and my family

Three words to describe me: Christian, athletic, humble

People would be surprised that I: played the piano when I was young







