Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: 2024 QB target DJ Lagway

by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Arkansas quality control assistant Mark Cala and QB DJ Lagway.

Sophomore quarterback target DJ Lagway received an offer from Arkansas in September and made his way to Fayetteville for the Nov. 6 Mississippi State game a few weeks later. 

Lagway, 6-3, 210 pounds,  has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston and Georgia Tech. His father, Defrekplayed running back for Baylor in the late 1990's. 

Nickname: Dj

City: Willis Texas 

Coach Kendal Briles is: an amazing OC

Number of years playing football: 12 years

Favorite thing about being quarterback:  is being a captain of the team

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: being a baseball player 

I'm happiest when I: play football 

My mom is always on me to do: the dishes 

Favorite NFL player: Justin Fields 

Favorite music: rap

Must watch TV:  Friday Night Lights

How would you spend a million dollars: buy a gym and start up a training complex 

What super power would you choose if given the option:  Super strength 

My two pet peeves are: when people talk bad about others, and when people lie to you

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Justin Fields

My hidden talent is: I can dunk a basketball 

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger because they have the best fries

I will never ever eat:  peanut butter 

Favorite junk food:  grandma cookies

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: ice cream 

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten:  chili pepper

My dream date:  my girlfriend and to take her on a picnic and get flowers and get all the foods we like

I’m terrified of: snakes

Hobbies:  playing sports 

Role model and why: my dad, because the way he sacrifices everyday to put food on the table for me and my family 

Three words to describe me: Christian, athletic, humble 

People would be surprised that I: played the piano when I was young



ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT