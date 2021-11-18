Sections
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Today at 2:28 a.m.

 

WEDNESDAY’S SCORES

BOYS

Little Rock Catholic 65, Joe T. Robinson 51 

Valley Springs 48, Lead Hill 42

TOURNAMENTS Lakeside Classic

Sheridan 66, Texas (Tex.) High 56 

Arkadelphia 78, Benton 51

First Service Bank

Marshall 82, Shirley 57

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS Arvest Bank

Yellville-Summit 49, Cotter 40

First Service Bank

Episcopal Collegiate 58, South Side Bee Branch 29 

Conway Christian 65, Watson Chapel 53

TODAY’S GAMES

Subject to change

BOYS

Bismarck at Woodlawn* 

Blytheville at Osceola 

Booneville vs. Western Yell County* 

Corning at Pocahontas 

Danville at Atkins* 

Dover at Paris* 

Harrison at Subiaco Academy 

Haworth, Okla. at Horatio* 

Heber Springs at Bald Knob* 

Jacksonville at Fort Smith Northside* 

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Pangburn* 

Jessieville at Fountain Lake* 

Johnson County Westside at Hector* 

KIPP Blytheville at KIPP Delta 

Lamar at Shiloh Christian* 

Life Way Christian at Elkins* 

Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Hall* 

Magazine at Two Rivers* 

Magnet Cove at Ouachita* 

Mammoth Spring at Crowley’s Ridge 

Mineral Springs at Legacy Academy 

Ozark at Cedarville 

Paragould at Gosnell 

Pottsville at Batesville* 

Quitman at Rural Special* 

Sacred Heart at Morrilton* 

Searcy at Southside Batesville 

Sloan-Hendrix at Hillcrest* 

Smackover at Hamburg* 

Wonderview at Nemo Vista*

TOURNAMENTS Brookland Invitational

Nettleton vs. Baptist Prep 

Brookland vs. Bentonville 

West Greene County Tech vs. Berryville

Decatur Invitational

Arkansas Arts Academy vs. Decatur 

Ozark Catholic vs. St. Paul

First Service Bank

Greenbrier vs. South Side Bee Branch 

West Side Greers Ferry vs. Episcopal Collegiate

Highland Classic

Cave City vs. Highland

Hoopin’ 4 Hoodies

Little Rock Central vs. White Hall 

Maumelle vs. Pine Bluff

Panther Classic

Gravette vs. Van Buren 

Greenwood vs. Clarksville

GIRLS

Ashdown at Mineral Springs 

Baptist Prep at Cutter-Morning Star 

Bay at Piggott Benton at Searcy 

Bryant at Vilonia

Buffalo Island Central at Marked Tree 

Cave City at Pocahontas 

Cross County at Harrisburg 

East Poinsett County at Armorel 

Foreman at Texarkana 

Fouke at Emerson 

Friendship Aspire Academy at Ark. School for the Deaf 

Gosnell at Hoxie 

Gurdon at Mount Ida

Jonesboro at Melbourne 

Jonesboro Westside at Manila 

Little Rock Parkview at Fayetteville 

Lonoke at Carlisle 

Marvell-Elaine at Barton 

McGehee at Crossett 

Midland at McCrory 

Nettleton at Southside Batesville 

Newport at Des Arc 

Osceola at Valley View 

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 

Ridgefield Christian at Maynard 

Rison at Centerpoint 

Rivercrest at Riverside 

Rogers at Little Rock Central 

Springdale Har-Ber at Harrison 

Trumann at Tuckerman 

Van Buren at Gravette

TOURNAMENTS Decatur Invitational

St. Paul vs. Mountainburg

Lake Hamilton Classic

De Queen vs. Kirby 

Greenwood vs. Lake Hamilton

Lakeside Classic

Malvern vs. Hot Springs Lakeside

First Service Bank

Greenbrier at West Side Greers Ferry 

Clinton vs. Norfork

*Both boys and girls are scheduled to play.

