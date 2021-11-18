Homicide reported near homeless shelter in south Little Rock

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating a Thursday homicide in south Little Rock, according to a Twitter post.

The killing was reported in the 3000 block of Springer Boulevard, the post stated. The location is about 1 1/2 miles northeast of the interchange that includes Interstate 30, Interstate 440 and Interstate 530.

Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards was not immediately able to provide more information, but he noted that the location is near a shelter that offers services to homeless people. The Jericho Way Day Resource Center is located at 3000 Springer Blvd., but Edwards did not mention the location by name.

This is the 58th homicide in Little Rock this year, based on a number provided by Edwards on Wednesday.