Jonesboro man, 56, gets 55-year sentence in first-degree murder case

A Greene County jury on Thursday found a 56-year-old Jonesboro man guilty of first-degree murder.

A three-day trial ended with Kevin Dale Brady of Jonesboro receiving a 55-year sentence in state prison for the shooting of Michael Dewayne Nix.

Arkansas State Police said Brady fatally shot Nix on Jan. 13, 2020. Anthony Hill, a special agent with the state police, found Nix’s body lying in the doorway of a residence on a rural Greene County road, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told authorities that Brady had sprayed one of them and Nix with wasp spray. Brady then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot in the floor and one shot through a window, “and then stepped towards Mr. Nix and shot him,” according to the affidavit.

Nix, 33, of Jonesboro, was a self-employed lawn care service worker and mechanic.