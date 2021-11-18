The nation in brief: Key inmate in life-sentence debate freed





Inmate key in life-sentence debate freed

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana officials granted parole Wednesday to Henry Montgomery, whose case before the U.S. Supreme Court was instrumental in extending the possibility of freedom to hundreds of people sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole when they were juveniles.

Montgomery, 75, was released from prison shortly after the decision.

He had been convicted in the 1963 killing of East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy Charles Hurt, who caught him skipping school. Montgomery was 17 at the time. He was initially sentenced to death, but the state's Supreme Court threw out his conviction in 1966, saying he didn't get a fair trial. The case was retried, and Montgomery was convicted again. This time, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He served decades at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

A three-member board voted unanimously in favor of parole.

Montgomery's release owes back to two specific Supreme Court cases. In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled in Miller v. Alabama that mandatory sentencing of life without parole for juvenile offenders was "cruel and unusual" punishment. But it didn't settle the question of whether that decision applied retroactively or only to cases going forward.

In 2016, the Supreme Court settled the matter when it took up Montgomery's case and extended their decision on such sentences to people already in prison.

Family members of Hurt, the sheriff's deputy who Montgomery killed, opposed his release as did a prosecutor from the area where the crime occurred.

Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS -- Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday inside a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said.

Police tweeted that they had no information to release about a possible suspect in the shooting, which took place at Makeda's Cookies near Memphis International Airport.

"The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

The Daily Memphian newspaper reported that Young Dolph's cousin, Mareno Myers, said the 36-year-old rapper, born Adolph Thornton Jr., had been in town since Monday visiting an aunt who has cancer and was also giving out Thanksgiving turkeys.

At a news conference Wednesday evening, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis asked the public to remain calm and recommended that residents stay home. She did not say if police think other shootings under investigation Wednesday were related to the rapper's killing.

Execution is Mississippi's 1st in 9 years

PARCHMAN, Miss. -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting her young daughter was put to death Wednesday evening, becoming the first inmate executed in Mississippi in nine years.

David Neal Cox, 50, abandoned all appeals and filed court papers calling himself "worthy of death" before the state Supreme Court set his execution date. He appeared calm as he received a lethal injection. A coroner pronounced him dead at 6:12 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Cox pleaded guilty in 2012 to capital murder for the May 2010 shooting death of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox. He also pleaded guilty to multiple other charges, including sexual assault. A jury handed down the death sentence.

Among those who witnessed the execution was Cox's now 23-year-old stepdaughter. She was 12 when he sexually assaulted her three times in front of her wounded mother as he held them and one of her younger brothers hostage May 14-15, 2010, in the small town of Sherman.

Kim Cox's family did not issue a statement after the execution.

Pilot crashes while fighting Colorado fire

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the death of a pilot who crashed while fighting a wildfire near Rocky Mountain National Park, the second person to die amid wind-driven, late-season wildfires in the Rockies this week.

The pilot of the single-engine air tanker was found dead Tuesday night south of Estes Park about three hours after authorities received reports of a crash, the Larimer County sheriff's office said. The pilot was the only person on board, it said.

KUSA-TV reported that it spoke to the pilot before he took off. The news outlet noted that he was excited for the nighttime flight, which he said was the culmination of about five years of hard work.

The pilot's name has not been released by the coroner's office, but the company he worked for and the state's firefighting agency identified him as Marc Thor Olson.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived Wednesday and planned to work with firefighters and law enforcement authorities to get to the crash site and document it before the fire could reach the area, agency spokesperson Peter Knudson said.







