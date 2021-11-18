Little Rock man sent back to federal prison for 2 years after violating parole requirements

A Pulaski County man who was released from federal prison in 2019 after serving a year for possession of child pornography will spend the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous violations of his supervised release conditions.

Dawson River Hisaw, 23, of Little Rock was accused of failure to attend substance abuse, mental health and sex offender counseling as ordered; failure to register as a sex offender; possession of a dangerous weapon; failure to report to probation officials; and possession of methamphetamine.

After U.S. District Judge Brian Miller read off the list of violations and asked Hisaw how he wished to plead to each allegation, Hisaw's attorney, Jim Phillips of Little Rock, pointed out that Hisaw is facing felony charges in Pulaski County for failure to register as a sex offender and possession of methamphetamine, which comprised the final two of eight separate release violations he was charged with.

"He's charged in state court with these offenses," Phillips said. "Could we plead [no contest]? We can admit that the government by a preponderance that he's ..."

"That he's been charged," Miller said.

"Yes, sir," Phillips replied.

"I understand you don't want in any way to take a position that puts him in jeopardy in state court but you are admitting that he has been charged?" Miller asked.

"Yes, sir," Phillips replied.

Miller allowed it after checking with Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant to ensure the government did not object.

Hisaw was on eight years of supervision after his release from prison in August 2019 on a conviction for possession of child pornography. Itwas revoked in January 2021 and he was sent back to prison for nine months followed by five years of supervised release. Hisaw almost immediately ran afoul of the conditions of his supervision, which culminated in his arrest on the drug possession charge last August by Little Rock police.

"It seems we've been down this road a couple of times with Mr. Hisaw," Miller said to Phillips. "So you have any recommendation as to what we do in this case?"

At that point, Bryant and Phillips presented a proposal worked out among them, Hisaw and the U.S. Probation Office requesting that Miller send Hisaw back to prison for two years with orders that he receive alcohol, substance abuse and sex offender counseling during his incarceration, with no term of supervision after his release.

Miller then asked Bryant to remind him of the underlying facts surrounding Hisaw's conviction on the child pornography count, which Bryant said was a matter of simple possession by which Hisaw had downloaded images from the internet.

"It's a pretty standard case," Bryant said.

"Not a hint of production?" Miller asked.

"No, Your Honor," she replied.

As Miller pondered the request, he mused aloud that all supervision seemed to accomplish with Hisaw was to set into motion a pattern of incarceration, release, violation and incarceration.

"I'm not one of those judges who believes I should keep giving him supervised release just to bring him back and send him back to prison," Miller said.

"At some point, you need to be done with us and move on with your life. My concern is, if you're required to register or go to classes and you just won't do it ... what does that tell you about the likelihood of something worse happening way down in the future?"

Bryant pointed out that Hisaw is required by law to register as a sex offender and failure to do so would result in consequences regardless of his supervision status.

"It's obvious that he's not going to comply with any supervision requirements," Bryant said. "But if he gets out of prison and still refuses to register, we can come back and charge him again."

Miller confirmed with the U.S. Probation Office that Hisaw had not responded positively to attempts to assist him then he asked Hisaw if he has any family.

"No," Hisaw said. "Well, I do but I don't. They're all on drugs and they're very dysfunctional."

At that point, Phillips reminded Miller that Hisaw had been removed from his family and placed into foster care at a young age and aged out of the system.

"The reason I'm asking these questions is because I'm sitting here and I realize this is one of those things that will almost break your heart," Miller said. "In two years, what happens? Does he just become one of those people we see by the road, under an overpass talking to himself?"

Finally, after agreeing to a two-year sentence with no supervised release to follow, Miller strongly cautioned Hisaw to take advantage of counseling in prison.

"Try to get yourself together over the next two years because once you're out, you're just out in the world," Miller said. "So do what you can, OK?"