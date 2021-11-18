Little Rock Marathon street closures

Here are times and locations for street closures because of the Little Rock Marathon. Race Director Mike Garrity said the course has rolling closures, meaning that — as athletes approach — the roads close. Once they pass by, the street will open back up. Additionally, there are hard closures around the edges of the course, specifically LaHarpe Boulevard between State Street and President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock, starting today. Comprehensive information and fully detailed course maps are available here: www.littlerockmarathon.com/course .

Thursday, November 18, 2021

9 a.m.-Late Sunday night Eastbound one lane closure on LaHarpe Boulevard, from State Street to Statehouse Convention

Friday, November 19, 2021

9 a.m.-Midnight Sunday Nov. 21 LaHarpe Boulevard will close in both directions, from State Street to President Clinton Avenue.

Saturday, November 20, 2021

4-8:30 a.m. Cumberland Street northbound at Second Street 5-8:30 a.m. Markham Street both east and westbound at Scott Street • Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street

5:30-8:30 a.m. President Clinton Avenue westbound at Ottenheimer Plaza/Rock Street • Second Street westbound at Rock Street

6 a.m.-1 p.m. Markham Street from Center Street to Cumberland Street 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street • Main northbound at Second Street • Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road

7-9:30 a.m. Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound

Sunday, November 21, 2021

4-9 a.m. Barrels, cones on Cantrell Road from Junior Deputy Road to Chester Street • Cumberland Street northbound at Second Street

5-9 a.m. Markham Street both east and westbound at Scott Street • Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street

5-11:00 a.m. Markham Street from Center Street to Cumberland Street 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street • Main Street northbound at Second Street

5 a.m.-3 p.m Cantrell Hill eastbound curb lane from Lookout Road to Cedar Hill Road

5 a.m.-4 p.m. Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road 5 a.m.-As course clears Cones on Third/Markham streets from Barton Street to Kavanaugh Boulevard • Cones on Riverfront Drive, northbound • Cones on 6th Street, from 6th to roundabout

5:30-8:45 a.m. Broadway Bridge southbound on North Little Rock side • Broadway Bridge northbound on Little Rock side

5:30 a.m.-Conclusion of race Temporary road closures along marathon/half marathon courses

7:30-11:30 a.m. Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound 7:30 a.m.-Noon Chester Street southbound at 6th Street 8 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Brookwood Drive southbound at Cedar Hill Road 8 a.m.-As course clears Markham/Third streets from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kavanaugh Boulevard

NOTE: Road reopening times are approximate.

