Little Rock School Board approves new zones, sets stage for 2022 elections

The Little Rock School Board on Thursday approved changing current election zones.

U.S. Census numbers prompted the changes, which will take effect with the November 2022 elections.

The population of the Little Rock School District grew in the past decade by about 20,300 to a total of 181,094, making the target population in each of the nine election zones 20,121. The population living within the school district boundaries is 59.96% members of minority groups, according to Shelby Johnson, Arkansas Geographic Information Systems officer. The different races and ethnic groups are fairly well distributed across the district, he told the board in an earlier presentation.

Johnson’s office proposed three options for the School Board to consider. The Concept B zone plan, approved by the board Thursday night, has the lowest population variance, 1.66%, among the zones.

All of the proposed options kept the current board members in their current zones.

Superintendent Mike Poore has told the board that the need for election zone changes will likely require all board positions to be open for election next year.

The different zone proposals were designed to reduce the numbers of people in Zone 1 in southwest Little Rock and Zone 4 in west Little Rock.

Each of the three election zone options called for exchanges of territory among the current zones, with Concept A affecting the fewest zones and Concept C creating the greatest level of change among the zones.

Concept B required tweaks to all zones. The board vote was unanimous, 9-0, and there was little discussion.



