SUN BELT MEN

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 82, UALR 63

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock took its first loss in the opening game of a six-game road swing, falling to Loyola Marymount at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles.

UALR (3-1) committed 22 turnovers, which turned into 24 Marymount points, and the host Lions shot 54.4% -- including 10 of 25 on three-pointers -- getting a game-high 25 points from Joe Quintana.

Isaiah Palermo and Nikola Maric combined for 31 of the Trojans' points, with Palermo pacing UALR with 16.

The Trojans hit one of their first 11 shots as Marymount (2-1) surged to a 22-8 advantage midway through the first half. UALR never got closer than five points and trailed by as many as 29 late.