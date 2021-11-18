Blytheville police: Bystanders shoot man who shot, injured driver at I-55 ramp

An Illinois man accused of shooting a driver who had pulled over at an Interstate 55 entrance ramp in Blytheville on Tuesday was shot by residents who had stopped to help, police said

Officers responded to the 3700 block of South Division Street at the southbound entrance ramp of I-55 around 3:15 p.m., where a wreck had reportedly occurred, according to a news release from Blytheville police.

On arrival, officers found a black pickup with a small trailer in a ditch. A smoldering fire was coming from the truck, the release states.

They also found two men who were shot, police said.

Randal Churchwell, 57, of Harrisburg, was lying on the ground beside the truck, the release states. Austin Davis, a 23-year-old man from Pocahontas, Ill., was lying in the road, police said.

Churchwell told officers that he pulled off the road to adjust the trailer, when Davis walked up and got in his truck, according to the release.

Police said Churchwell told officers they got into a fight as he attempted to get Davis out of his truck. Churchwell said Davis then shot him.

The Harrisburg man tried to drive away but ended up stuck in the ditch, which resulted in a minor fire, the release states.

Witnesses told officers they were attempting to help when Davis began assaulting them and chased them back to their car, police said. Those witnesses, who were armed, shot Davis after giving him warnings to stop the assault, the release states.

Both men were transported to the Great River Medical Center, but were later transferred to other facilities, according to the release. They were both listed in critical condition, the release states.