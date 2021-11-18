The world in brief: Dirty air closes New Delhi-area schools





Dirty air closes New Delhi-area schools

NEW DELHI -- Authorities closed schools indefinitely and shut down some coal-burning power plants Wednesday to reduce air pollution in India's smog-shrouded capital and neighboring states, as the country weighs an unprecedented and more far-reaching step: a lockdown in New Delhi.

The dirty-air crisis in the city of more than 20 million people has underscored India's heavy dependence on coal, which accounts for 70% of the country's power.

The New Delhi state government said it is open to the idea of a weekend lockdown to reduce automobile traffic and potentially other air-polluting activity in the city. It is awaiting the go-ahead from India's Supreme Court. A decision could come as early as Nov. 24.

It's not clear how extensive the lockdown would be. Authorities are discussing whether to allow industries to continue operating.

Some experts said a lockdown would achieve very little in controlling pollution and would instead cause disruptions in the economy and harm the livelihoods of millions of people.

Besides closing schools and shutting down some power plants, the Commission for Air Quality Management ordered a stop to construction until Sunday and banned trucks carrying non-essential goods. The panel also directed the affected states to encourage work from home for half of the employees in all private offices.

Mexico to send troops to tourist region

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico will deploy a battalion of national guard troops to its Mayan Riviera in the wake of a spate of shootings that have put the crown jewel of the country's tourism industry on edge.

Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval, speaking Wednesday in Cancun, said 1,445 guard members will be sent to Quintana Roo state's Caribbean coast to reinforce the region's security. The deployment will include the establishment of a base in the beach town of Tulum, where two foreign tourists were killed and three wounded Oct. 20 in the crossfire between drug dealers.

He said the navy would contribute an additional 100 elements to the effort and increase intelligence gathering efforts in the area.

The additional security will begin operations by Dec. 1, Sandoval said.

The more recent incident was a Nov. 4 shootout on a beach in Puerto Morelos south of Cancun, involving a squad of armed men who left two alleged drug dealers dead. The daytime bloodshed sent tourists scrambling for cover at two large hotels where local drug gangs were apparently competing for drug sales.

"That can't happen again," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. "We have to avoid that happening. That's why there's this plan to reinforce security."

Orphaned boy to stay in Israel for now

JERUSALEM -- Israel's Supreme Court ordered Wednesday a freeze on returning a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy to his relatives there until it decides whether to hear an appeal by family members in Israel.

Eitan Biran's parents and younger sibling were among 14 people killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. His maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy are locked in a bitter custody battle over him.

Ronen Dlayahu, the attorney representing Eitan's maternal grandfather, confirmed the court ruling issued late Wednesday.

The court is expected to decide next week whether it will hear the appeal and ordered a stay on returning Eitan to Italy.

Last month, an Israeli court ordered the boy to be returned to his relatives in Italy, where he was living with his parents before the crash, saying that was "the place of his normal residence."

It also ordered his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, who had taken him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees. An appeals court then upheld that decision.

Switzerland to let gay couples marry

GENEVA -- Switzerland's executive body announced Wednesday that same-sex couples can get married starting July 1.

The Federal Council officially said that starting Jan. 1, Switzerland would recognize the marriages of same-sex couples who wed in other countries instead of continuing to treat the unions as simple civil partnerships.

In setting a date for the law, which voters approved in September, to take effect, the council said civil partnerships would no longer be possible in Switzerland as of July 1. Couples already in civil partnerships, which the country authorized in 2007, will be allowed to maintain them.

Switzerland is one of the few remaining countries in Western Europe where gay and lesbian couples do not already have the right to wed.

The referendum approved on Sept. 26 by an overwhelming majority will allow same-sex partners in the Alpine nation to adopt children together and to sponsor a spouse for citizenship.

Supporters of the referendum had acknowledged it would be months before same-sex marriages could begin, mostly for administrative and legislative procedures.





FILE - Police hold a bed sheet in an attempt to block onlookers after an fatal, armed confrontation close to a hotel near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Nov. 4, 2021. Mexico will deploy a battalion of National Guard troops to its Mayan Riviera in the wake of a spate of shootings that have put the crown jewel of the country&#x2019;s tourism industry on edge, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Karim Torres, File)









Gallery: Pollution in India







