LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Newsboys, Wallen, Styles at Simmons Bank Arena





After nearly a two-year drought, live music is back in a big way during the next seven days, with three major concerts at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock:

Christian music artists Newsboys, along with opening acts Mandisa, We Are Messengers and Adam Agee, perform at 7 p.m. today. Tickets range from $13 to $89.

Morgan Wallen, along with opening acts Hardy and Ernest, performs at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $49.75 to $99.75.

Former One Direction member turned British pop music heartthrob Harry Styles performs at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets range from $39.50 to $169.50.

For tickets or information about these shows, call (501) 975-9000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Wayland Holyfield joins the Arkansas Community Foundation and David Bazzel as they honor his song, "Arkansas, You Run Deep in Me," at 5 p.m. today at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 372-1116; arcf.org.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs a free show from 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Charlotte Taylor performs from 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Caleb & Abi perform at 4:15 p.m. and Lagniappe performs at 6 p.m. Saturday as part of the Northern Lights event on Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 404-0378; northlittlerock.org.

◼️ The Prince Project performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Hall in Little Rock, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20 for standing-room floor or $35 for limited seating in the mezzanine. Drake White, along with opening act Ben Chapman, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. SRO tickets are $20. One Direction Night performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $18 SRO or $35 limited seating in the mezzanine. (501) 406-1364; ticketweb.com.

◼️ AD/DA, along with Teyga, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ The Steel Woods, along with opening act Lil Skinny Band, performs at 8:15 p.m. today ($20.) Ward Davis, along with opening act Charles Wesley Godwin, performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, ($20 advance; $25 day of show); at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Greyhounds perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10); Billy Jeter & The Shine Eye Band perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10); and The Salty Dogs, along with opening act Trey Johnson, perform at 6 p.m. Sunday ($7) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ And Then Came Humans perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($7 cover); The Mike Dillon Band, along with opening act Norwood (of Fishbone fame) perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) and And Then Came Humans perform for a Harry Styles "after party" at 11 pm. Wednesday ($7 cover) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ H3ADCANNON and Dyl Wil perform at 9 p.m. Friday; Thanx performs at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Vrsty, along with The Weeping Gate, Dawn of Ascension and Held Tight perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Unwed Sailor, Gull and Or perform at 7:30 p.m. today ($15); Fred, Vultergeist and Lady Bird perform at 8 p.m. Friday; and Necrosomnium and Omnibane perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8468; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Harrisong performs at noon Saturday and Queen Anne's Revenge performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Jet 420 performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Ed Bowman performs at 8 pm. Friday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs at 7 p.m. today; Byron Hayes performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and DJ Bbox performs at 10 p.m. Friday; Marquis Hunt performs at 10 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

MAUMELLE

The Midwestern Playboys perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 266611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle. (501) 800-1123.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CAMDEN

Reagan Harvill performs at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Spa City Legacy Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Huckleberry Jam performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. (501) 336-0100.

◼️ Huckleberry Jam performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Darren Barry will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ The Hendrix College Wind Ensemble performs at 7:30 p.m. today at Staples Auditorium, Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. (501) 329-6811.

◼️ Buh Jones performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Lance McDaniel performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Liquid Kitty performs at 8 p.m. Friday and The Akeem Kemp Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St., Conway, (501) 504-6894; hatchethouseBBQue.com.

◼️ Mister Lucky performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Trey Johnson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

EL DORADO

Three Dog Night performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets range from $34 to $84. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

◼️ Josh Matheny and Mae Estes plus Autumn McEntire and Matt Neill perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Brian Ramsay performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick@MAD, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekick@mad.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Turtle Rush and Johnny Lawhorn perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue performs from 8 p.m.-midnight Friday; The Mike Stanley Band performs from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday; and The Stardust Big Band performs at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Mike Stanley & The Vises perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Funkin' Gonuts perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Identity Crisis performs at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Aaron Owens performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-5455; boogiesbargrill.com.

◼️ The East End Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Salsa's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 4324 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 520-5305; and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave. (501) 525-9797; from 9:30-11:55 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin Groovy, with Yesterday Once More, performs at 7 p.m. Friday; Larry Womack and the Automatics perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Han Duo performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Wade Skinner performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at MuleKick, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 904-2752; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Maximum Overdrive performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and The Jack Fancy Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton. Admission is $5; (479) 518-0950; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io.

PARAGOULD

The Baker Family performs at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Admission is $10; free for those age 18 and under. (870) 972-2367; kasu.org/tickets.

TICKETS

Journey, along with Billy Idol, performs March 19 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, ranging from $45 to $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com.



