Next playoff foe has full focus of Bulldogs

Early in his coaching career, Bobby Bolding inscribed his own set of rules for postseason high school football called the "Ten Playoff Commandments":

• Never, ever look ahead.

• Mental preparation is the key to success.

• Each turnover equates to seven points for the opponent.

• Must create two turnovers on defense.

• Must create a turnover on special teams.

• Give up no big plays on special teams.

• Fifty yards in penalties equals seven points for the opponent.

• Momentum is only a factor if we have it.

• Score 100% in the red zone.

• Know every single thing about your opponent.

"I've been sticking that up for 20-something years," Bolding said. "Whether they look at that or not, I don't know."

It has done Bolding well in 24 years as a head coach, helping him win a state championship at Stuttgart and two at Pine Bluff.

A win for White Hall (9-2) on Friday at Camden Fairview (10-1) will put the Bulldogs in their third straight third-round appearance in the 5A state playoffs and second semifinal round in that time. The 2020 playoffs went five rounds to allow more teams whose seasons were impacted by covid-19 to qualify.

Before the Bulldogs dare look ahead to either Nettleton or Little Rock Christian Academy in next week's semifinals, they have plenty to know about the team in front of them.

Camden Fairview is the 5A-South Conference champion and has scored 30 or more points in every game except one – last Friday's 26-21 nail-biter against Greene County Tech.

"They're good," Bolding said. "They're probably 50 pounds bigger than us per man across the board. They're faster than us. There are more of them than us. It's going to be a real challenge for us. They're gifted."

If strength is found in numbers, the Cardinals have been hard to stop all over the field this season.

Junior quarterback Martavius Thomas has thrown for 3,046 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he's the Cards' third-leading rusher with 808 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Brandon Copeland has 1,169 yards and classmate Ja'Coriae Brown 851 yards, each turning in 14 TDs.

Among Thomas' targets are juniors Jarvis Reed (658 yards, 6 TDs) and Aaron Alsobrook (612 yards).

Defensively, senior lineman Jacovey Barker collected five of his 19 sacks against Greene County Tech, leading a Cardinals' defense that has shut out two teams, held another to three points and allowed two others to score 30 or more points.

Bolding gives Camden Fairview its props as a well-rounded club.

"We're going to have to be patient and be willing to grind it out, and we just have to stay on schedule offensively, which means we're getting three yards each play," he said. "You can't have penalties and stay on schedule, and you can't have lost yards on plays and stay on schedule. You've got to stay on schedule, and that keeps their offense, which is so talented, off the field."

White Hall advanced with a 31-17 home win over Farmington last Friday, thanks in part to quarterback Mathew Martinez's 245 total yards (122 rushing, 123 passing). A 99-yard opening kickoff return by Braylon Johnson gave the Bulldogs enough momentum, adhering to one of Bolding's laws.

But that game is so far in the past that Bolding hasn't even gone over film from it.

"We don't even put it up for our kids to watch until after the season," he said. "We go straight to the next opponent because it doesn't matter what you do. If you win, you keep playing."

And, so, as the Bulldog charge ahead, they are mentally preparing for the task at hand.

"You fight," he said. "You have to be extremely disciplined and scrap and fight for every single inch. But you have to be very disciplined and be very patient offensively and not give up big plays defensively.

"Fight for 48 minutes for every inch of the field, and it will be a fight for us."