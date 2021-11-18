Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Springdale

• Raul Aguilar-Martinez, 44, of 259 E. Robinson Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and committing a terroristic act. Aguilar-Martinez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Harry Cole, 61, of 131 W. Hunter St. in Eudora, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape and failure to register as a sex offender. Cole was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.