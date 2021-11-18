BASEBALL

Verlander to re-sign

Justin Verlander has agreed to a $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros that includes a conditional $25 million player option for a second season. Verlander became a free agent after completing a $94 million, three-year contract with the Astros. He played in just one game in the past two seasons. He made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He attempted a comeback after he was injured, but announced on Sept. 19, 2020 that he needed Tommy John surgery and underwent the procedure on Oct. 1. The 38-year-old right-hander is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2011 AL MVP. Verlander spent his first 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Astros on Aug. 31, 2017. His stellar performance after the late deal helped Houston to its first World Series title that season. He is 43-15 with a 2.45 ERA and 640 strikeouts in 74 starts for the Astros. Verlander is 226-129 with a 3.33 ERA in 16 seasons. Along with his Cy Young Awards and MVP award, he was also the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year. He has 3,013 strikeouts in his career, which ranks 19th all-time.

Belt accepts $18.4M offer

First baseman Brandon Belt accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday rather than pursue bidders as a free agent. Belt was the only one to accept among the 14 free agents who received the offers from their former clubs on Nov. 7. Players who turned down offers included first baseman Freddie Freeman (Atlanta), shortstop Carlos Correa, right-hander Raisel Iglesias (Los Angeles Angels), left-hander Robbie Ray and second baseman/shortstop Marcus Semien (Toronto), outfielder Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati), shortstop Trevor Story (Colorado), shortstop Corey Seager and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor (Los Angeles Dodgers) and outfielder Michael Conforto (New York Mets).

BASKETBALL

Women's field expands to 68

The NCAA women's tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the men's tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity. The men's tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton, Ohio. The first four for the women's tournament will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season, but they will move to a to-be-determined neutral site beginning with the 2023 tournament. The expansion of the women's tournament was among the recommendations put forth in August after a comprehensive external gender equity review conducted by the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink. It was commissioned after backlash driven by social media of disparities in the men's and women's tournaments, including weight rooms and other facilities.

FOOTBALL

Ruggs ordered back to court

A Las Vegas judge ordered former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear before her on Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he's accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph. Ruggs' lawyers told Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum that Ruggs "self-tested" negative shortly after missing one of his calls for a breath test last weekend. Ruggs' attorney, David Chesnoff, blamed the delay on trouble with testing equipment. A note posted later in the court record shows Ruggs missed a test at 4:41 p.m. Saturday and that he completed "a client initiated remote breath test" at 6:28 p.m. Ruggs, 22, was not in court Wednesday for the brief hearing during which Baucum also told his lawyers she won't issue a subpoena for fire department records about the fatal Nov. 2 crash and fire. The judge said the attorneys can get those records on their own. Ruggs could face a return to jail. A judge who set his bail at $150,000 warned Ruggs directly that if he didn't comply with release restrictions he faced rearrest.

Big 12 suspends announcers

Texas Tech's radio announcers were suspended for a game by the Big 12 on Wednesday over comments about officiating in the Red Raiders' 41-38 victory over Iowa State on Saturday. The announcers were publicly reprimanded by the conference and banned from calling Saturday's home finale against No. 9 Oklahoma State. Several calls on reviews went against Texas Tech, including one that overturned an interception near the goal line and prompted fans to throw objects on the field. Security cleared a portion of the stands near the field. Texas Tech won on Jonathan Garibay's school-record 62-yard field goal on the final play. One of the announcers named every member of the crew while saying the Big 12 should be embarrassed by the officials.

TENNIS

Muguruza claims WTA title

Garbine Muguruza said earlier in the week that playing at Mexico was like playing at home. After winning the WTA Finals title on Wednesday, it certainly looked that way. The 28-year-old Spaniard beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to win WTA Finals title for the first time in her career and improve her record playing in Mexico at 14 wins and two losses. Muguruza, who won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in northern Mexico in 2018 and 2019, became the first Spaniard to win the women´s season-ending tournament. Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was a runner-up two times, the last time in 1993. The former No. 1-ranked Muguruza, who was a semifinalist of the WTA Finals in 2015, also became the oldest champion since Serena Williams won it in 2014 and will finish the season at No. 3 in the rankings, her best performance since 2017.

Djokovic reaches ATP semis

Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday in Turin, Italy. The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world. Djokovic was again almost perfect on his serve, although Rublev managed to break him in the opening game. Djokovic broke twice in each set and won the match with his 12th ace. Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group. He beat Casper Ruud in his opening group match.