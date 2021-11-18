100 years ago

Nov. 18, 1921

MONTICELLO -- Mrs. Grover Curry, wife of local plumber, was shot in the left shoulder and slightly injured about 1:30 a.m. by her husband, who mistook her for a burglar. Mrs. Curry was awakened by the cries of her baby, and after arising and placing additional cover on the infant, she went out upon a rear porch to drive away a cat that had been making considerable noise. She decided to sit down upon the porch steps for a few minutes. While she was sitting there a screen door slammed, awakening Curry. By the light of the moon, Curry saw his wife's head. Believing a burglar was attempting to enter the house, he seized his revolver and fired one shot. Mrs. Curry will be taken to a Dermott hospital tomorrow to have the bullet removed.

50 years ago

Nov. 18, 1971

JONESBORO -- Arkansas's first collegiate chapter of Sigma Delta Chi, professional journalistic society, will be established at Arkansas State University. Don Jones, a junior journalism major from Jonesboro, addressed the 900-delegate SDX convention in behalf of the ASU Press Club at the close of the four-day meeting. A motion by John Reeder, president of the Little Rock professional chapter of SDX, to approve the Press Club's petition was approved unanimously by the convention. Arkansas has been the only state in the South and one of the few in the nation not to have a college chapter.

25 years ago

Nov. 18, 1996

HOT SPRINGS -- Forty Hot Springs policemen, Arkansas State Police and federal agents made two arrests Saturday night to break up a large methamphetamine manufacturing operation, seizing more than 150 grams of methamphetamines and equipment to make the drug, police said. ... Saturday night, Hot Springs police received a tip that equipment to make the drug was being carried in a pickup truck to set up a meth laboratory. Police saw the three occupants of the truck loading three large boxes of the equipment into the truck -- glassware, ether and solvents. Police waited until the truck reached an isolated area of the Martin Luther King Expressway before stopping it. Police took more than 10 grams of the drug from the truck's occupants and found a 9mm handgun.

10 years ago

Nov. 18, 2011

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority approved a request Thursday to reserve about 23 acres at Chaffee Crossing for a group that wants to develop a $23 million campus for homeless veterans. Camp Hope for Heroes proposes a 93,000-square foot building near the Chaffee Crossing's historic district that would house and feed 92 homeless veterans and their families. It also would provide space for homeless veterans to receive medical, psychiatric and dental care, and other services, organizers told the Redevelopment Authority board.