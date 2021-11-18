Plenty of top games in playoffs

The first round of the state playoffs went about as expected for all six classes.

Of the 56 games played, more than 78% -- 44 games -- finished with the higher seed winning. Of those 44, the higher seeds largely cruised to victory, with the average winning margin being 27.5 points. Four classes -- the 7A, 6A, 3A and 2A -- saw average margins of victory at 30-plus points, including a 41.3-point average margin of victory in Class 7A.

Friday's games have ample potential to shake out differently.

Twenty-six of the 36 games scheduled for this weekend are between top-three seeds, and 68 of the 72 teams competing finished the regular season with a winning record.

Here's a look at one game in each class that are worth keeping a close eye on.

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock at Bentonville

North Little Rock (9-2), the third seed from the Central, will take to the road to play Bentonville, its biggest test since a 24-12 loss to Bryant three weeks ago. History does favor the Charging Wildcats.

North Little Rock broke a four-game losing streak against the Tigers in 2017 when it beat them 44-37 to win a state title for the first time since 1972. The Charging Wildcats secured a playoff win against the Tigers en route to another title game appearance in 2019, traveling to Bentonville and winning 42-24.

Bentonville (8-2) enjoyed a similar season to its opponent, as its only two losses came to No. 1 seed Fayetteville, which won its first outright conference title since 1963, and No. 2 seed Conway.

The Tigers boast an offense that includes three future NCAA Division I football players in receiver and Tennessee commit Charles Nimrod, offensive lineman and University of Arkansas commit Joey S'ua and running back Josh Ficklin, who's made visits to Memphis, Alabama and Tennessee.

The Charging Wildcats have a bit younger of an offensive front, with junior quarterback Malachi Gober and junior running back Torrance Moore leading the way. However, the defensive effort seems most crucial this season.

North Little Rock has forced 26 turnovers in 2021, averaging 2.36 a game. It has won the turnover margin in seven of its 11 games. The only times it hasn't generated more turnovers are in its two losses, a one-score win against Fort Smith Northside and an early-season rout of West Memphis. The Charging Wildcats showed that prowess last week against Fort Smith Southside, as they recorded four turnovers.

Forcing turnovers may be a bit tougher for NLR on Friday. Bentonville has taken fairly good care of the ball as the season has progressed. The Tigers began the year with three consecutive multi-turnover games, including a 6-turnover performance in their loss to Conway. However, in their last seven games, they've averaged just one turnover a game, with their only multi-turnover game in that stretch coming in a loss to Fayetteville.

CLASS 6A

Little Rock Parkview at Jonesboro

A talent-laden squad will be traveling to Jonesboro on Friday for Little Rock Parkview (8-3). Some of the Patriots most notable playmakers hold Division I offers, including Arkansas commit James Jointer and Ole Miss commit Jaylon White.

Both have been mainstays all season, but what's substantial is the cast of playmakers that's developed around them.

Senior Parker Perry has established himself as a formidable threat for White in the passing attack, as has junior Willie Eackles, who's also become a dependable option on the ground behind Jointer.

Perhaps most notable has been the emergence of freshman Monterio Elston. He's caught 20 passes this season, but he's averaging 17.1 yards per catch. He also had touchdown receptions in two of the Patriots' past four games. Elston isn't the only freshman that has showed out for Parkview, as Omarion Robinson had both a pick-six and a kick return for a touchdown in the Patriots first-round win against Searcy.

With a bevvy of talent and riding a five-game winning streak, Parkview heads to Jonesboro to face off with the top-seed from the 6A-East. While Jonesboro ended the regular season with a loss to Marion, it's coming off a bye week and bringing one of the state's best passing attacks with it.

Hurricane quarterback Rykar Acebo's 2,748 pass yards were third-best in the state at the end of the regular season.

Acebo isn't short of weapons eithers, as Jonesboro has seven players who've generated more than 100 receiving yards, and six players with 10-plus receptions. Senior Kavon Pointer leads the way in both categories for Jonesboro, with 59 catches for 956 yards, as well as 15 touchdown receptions.

CLASS 5A

White Hall at Camden Fairview

Friday's matchup between the Bulldogs and Cardinals will be a meeting of top-10 scoring offenses and defenses.

Camden Fairview (10-1) finished the regular season averaging the ninth-most points per game at 44.0. White Hall (9-2) allowed the seventh-fewest points per game at 11.2.

The Cardinals are led by quarterback Martavius Thomas, an Arkansas baseball commit who eclipsed 3,000 passing yards in a first-round win against Greene County Tech last week. He finished with the sixth-most passing yards statewide during the regular season. He also has six different targets with 100-plus receiving yards, and he's one of Camden Fairview's three 500-plus yard rushers.

The Bulldogs are stout where it matters -- on the scoreboard. They kicked off the season with four shutouts in their first five games. The largest point total they've given up in a win was 17 points, and they have four different defenders -- Steven Weston, TK Walker, Braylon Johnson and Ben Redix -- with multiple interceptions.

This also isn't White Hall's first tussle with a high-flying offense, as it hosted and lost to Pulaski Academy 63-28 on Oct. 8. The teams were tied 21-21 at halftime, but the Bruins generated 565 yards of offense against the Bulldogs and outscored them 42-7 in the second half.

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia at Southside Batesville

In this battle of No. 2 seeds, the Badgers (7-3) come in rolling.

Since its 56-32 loss to Joe T. Robinson on Oct. 1, Arkadelphia has won its past five games, and it's done so by an average margin of 25.2 points. The Badgers also have both a top passer and rusher in the state.

Badgers quarterback Donovan Whitten finished the regular season with 2,481 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, while running back Jaishon Davis finished with 1,152 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Davis kept pace in the Badgers' 56-26 first-round win against Clinton, rushing for 152 yards and 5 touchdowns on 12 carries.

After a 2-8 finish a year ago, The Southerners (9-2) have posted their best mark since 2017, with just two one-score losses on their 2021 resume.

Senior Landen Haas has been at the heart of Southside Batesville's offense, leading the team in passing yards (691) and rushing yards (1,151). The Southerners also have four other rushers who have generated more than 200 rush yards, including sophomore Seth Case (689) and senior Bryson Duncan (392).

CLASS 3A

Cedarville at Hoxie

The Mustangs (10-0) are one of few teams with an undefeated season, but that could be in jeopardy when Cedarville (9-2) visits for their first playoff game.

The Pirates took care of Atkins with a 40-12 first-round win last week, and they also boast one of the best rushers in the state in senior Darryl Kattich. Kattich has 1,915 yards and 19 touchdowns, but he also has 78 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions for the Pirate defense.

He's not Cedarville's lone standout, though, as senior Hayden Partain is another 1,000-yard rusher, and Cody Dickens has generated just under 1,000 passing yards for the Pirates.

Hoxie is highlighted by its top-notch defense, which allowed the second fewest points per game this season. The Mustangs also have a pair of formidable defensive backs in Seth Brooks and Kayden Glenn, who combined for 13 interceptions.

CLASS 2A

Hazen at Bigelow

With a forfeiture from Mineral Springs in the first round, Bigelow will be heading into the 2A second round as the only team in the state playoffs coming off a double bye.

The Panthers (11-0) were the only team in Class 2A to have an undefeated regular season. Bigelow quarterback Keithlen Brown generated 1,691 total yards this fall, while senior running back Hunter Alexander totaled 1,072 rushing yards and 23 scores.

The Hornets (7-2) are led by quarterback Luke King, who has thrown for 2,467 yards and 29 touchdowns.