PODCAST: Basketball Hogs are 3-0 with Hall of Fame Classic up next









On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Matt Jones, Dudley Dawson, Scottie Bordelon and Andrew Joseph share their insights from the Razorbacks' 93-80 win over Northern Iowa.

This episode also includes discussion about Arkansas' upcoming games against Kansas State and either Illinois or Cincinnati at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City next week.

