Prep Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Clarksville 40, Van Buren 36

Clarksville coach Tony Davis has won a lot of basketball games during his career. Tuesday night, he won one with stellar defense.

The Panthers' Cody Qualls scored 14 points and Clarksville held Van Buren to one fourth-quarter point while posting a close victory at the Panther Classic. Clarksville outscored Van Buren 15-1 in the final eight minutes.

Owen Ashlock had 11 for the Panthers (2-1). Tobin Bush and Braxton Payne finished with six apiece.

Ashlock, Bush, and Landon Leeds combined for 41 points in last week's 61-33 win over Gravette.

Mountainburg 59, Haas Hall 32

Zach Jones scored 19 points to power Mountainburg to a win over Haas Hall.

The Dragons (2-0) host Van Buren Friday.

In addition to Jones' effort, Jordin Davidson and John Shepherd finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively. The Dragons led 18-4 after one quarter and 35-14 at the half.

Waldron 53, Magazine 48

First-year Waldron boys coach Josh Atchley saw his team find another way to win a close game Tuesday.

The Bulldogs' Trenton Hunt went 7-for-7 from the foul line and scored 18 points to power Waldron to a win over Magazine.

Jayden McConnell finished with 12 for the winners (5-0). Waldron has won four games in the last week by scores of 54-52, 52-49, 29-28 and 53-48.

County Line 50, Lavaca 49

Cooper Watson scored 20 points as County Line clipped Lavaca for its 11th victory in 12 games.

The Indians' Drake Price finished with 13 points. County Line will host Mansfield Friday.

Kayden McAnally led the Hillbillies with 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He had 13 points in an earlier loss to County Line.

Drake Grantham led the Arrows (2-1) with 15 points. Kolby Glidewell finished with 12.

Subiaco 55, Pea Ridge 33

Senior Ivan Martijin scored 19 points to help Subiaco roll past Pea Ridge.

Jaedon Nieveld added 13 for the Trojans (2-2).

Subiaco will host Harrison today.

Elkins 50, Prairie Grove 39

Aiden Underdown scored 28 points and Trace Kellar 14 to lead Elkins past Prairie Grove.

Kellar made two 3-pointers and Underdown had back-to-back dunks when Elkins when Elkins scored 13 consecutive points to lead 46-31 early in the fourth quarter.

Eric Henderson finished with 1 points for Prairie Grove.

Bentonville West 66, Siloam Springs 51

Bentonville West picked up a victory over Siloam Springs at Wolverine Arena in Centerton.

West led 21-20 after the first quarter and pulled ahead 39-28 at halftime after outscoring the Panthers 18-8 in the second quarter.

Another 18-8 advantage in the third quarter gave West a 57-36 lead going into the fourth.

Tucker Anderson led West with 20 points, while Tucker Bowman had 15 and Riley Buccino 12.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 20 points, while Dalton Newman had 12.

Bergman 77, Lead Hill 65

Walker Patton had 29 points and 8 rebounds to lead Bergman to a nonconference win over local rival Lead Hill.

The Panthers pulled the game out in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Tigers 24-12 and broke a 53-53 deadlock.

Kaden Ponder added 18 points and 7 rebounds for Bergman, while Bryson Bauer chipped in 14. Cody Paul had 17 points to lead a trio of Lead Hill players in double figures, followed by Dustin Turner with 16 and William Mancinelliu with 14.

Gentry 52, Life Way Christian 32

Gentry went on a 22-7 run in the third quarter and claimed a season-opening win over Life Way Christian.

The outburst allowed the Pioneers to stretch a two-point halftime cushion to a 42-25 lead through three quarters of play.

Bart Walker was the only Pioneer in double figures with 12 points as nine players scored.

GIRLS

Lamar 55, Paris 29

Junior Karly Williams scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the first half as Lamar remained perfect with a win over Paris.

Fellow junior Shae Taylor hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Junior Morgan Cochran scored six of her eight points in the second half for the winners (3-0).

Brailey Forst led Paris with nine points. Jayden Wells and Rachel O'Neal added eight and seven, respectively, for the Lady Eagles.

FS Southside 60, Mansfield 44

The Mansfield Lady Tigers dropped a decision to Southside Tuesday night.

Junior Natalie Allison led the Lady Tigers with 18 points. Sophomore Alyson Edwards finished with 15.

Mansfield will face County Line Friday. The Mavs host Waldron Monday.

Lavaca 34, County Line 32

Katie May and Anna Davis finished with 11 points apiece as Lavaca beat County Line for its third straight victory.

The Lady Arrows (3-1) travel to Mulberry Friday.

Jayleigh Smith had 12 for the Lady Indians (3-9). Teammate Maddie Phillips added 10.