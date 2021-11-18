Public's help needed to find vehicle involved in Tuesday homicides, Little Rock police chief says

The Little Rock police chief Wednesday called for community aid in identifying a vehicle that may be connected to two homicides Tuesday evening that he said were "the acts of cowards."

Chief Keith Humphrey showed a security camera still photo of a red Jeep Liberty during a news conference, asking for anyone who recognized the vehicle to contact the department's tip line.

"This could be a major lead," he said, adding that the department was seeking warrants for several people who investigators suspect were involved.

Police have investigated 57 homicides so far this year in the city, department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

That toll surpasses the 55 murders reported last year, according to city statistics, and is the most murders on record since 2010, the first year of statistics immediately available.

"This is getting very old," Humphreys said.

Just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a reported shooting at Keats Drive and Dreher Lane found a woman shot to death in a vehicle at the scene of a traffic incident at Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane, a short distance away.

Police had not released the woman's identity Wednesday afternoon, but Humphrey said she was a young mother.

Later Tuesday evening, around 8:45, officers responded to a shooting at 10015 Republic Lane and found 18-year-old Xavier Johnson shot. Johnson later died of his injuries.

Humphrey called the two homicides "isolated shootings," but said investigators believe they could be related. The location of the second shooting is about a mile south of the first one along Geyer Springs Road.

"We plan to make an arrest in the very near future," Humphrey said.

Shooting at people from behind or attacking them near their homes is cowardly, and fleeing the scene is even more cowardly, Humphrey said. It was not immediately clear if either of the victims in Tuesday's shootings were shot in the back or near their homes.

Humphrey did not take any questions from the media at the Wednesday news conference, citing the ongoing investigation.

"These individuals show no respect for life," Humphrey said.

The Dreher Lane homicide was especially brazen because it was not far from Arkansas State Police headquarters, Humphrey said.

"That's hard to believe," he said.