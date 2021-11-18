MUSIC: Quartet on 'Honky Tonk Christmas' tour





A quartet of singer-songwriters will put a little honky-tonk into the holidays and raise money for charity during a show tonight at South on Main in Little Rock.

Sherwood native and reigning Arkansas Country Music Awards male artist of the year David Adam Byrnes joins his pals William Michael Morgan, Brian Callihan and Curtis Grimes for "A Honky Tonk Christmas," an acoustic, in-the-round style performance that the four are presenting during a 19-stop tour that starts tonight.

Byrnes, who lives near Fort Worth, was on his way back to Arkansas earlier this month and was looking forward to the show and tour.

"Any time you can find a creative way to fill up a tour schedule with something different and cool is something you want to chase," says the 34-year-old whose latest album, "Neon Town," was named album of the year for 2021 by the Arkansas Country Music Awards. "It's also a way for me to reconnect with some old buddies and a chance for four friends who don't get to hang out very much to hang out together for a whole month."

It's an accomplished lineup. Morgan's "I Met a Girl" hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart in 2016; Grimes, like Byrnes, has had several songs top the Texas country charts and Callihan's self-titled debut was released last year.

"[Callihan] and I have played so many shows, whether it's in Nashville for songwriter's nights or festivals, doing this same thing," Byrnes says. "To take it on tour with a real production, it's going to be cool."

It won't all be Christmas music. "We're gonna mix it up and play the hits," Byrnes says. "I don't think any show will be the same. We'll let the ADD [attention deficit disorder] fly and see what comes out next."

The four are also part of a new five-song EP, "A Honky Tonk Christmas," that features their own versions of Christmas favorites. That's Byrnes on the title cut.

A raffle will be held at each show with a grand prize of a post-show concert and meet-and-greet with the artists. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the local chapter of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

"That part was my idea," Byrnes says. "I can remember [longtime Little Rock country DJ] Bob Robbins and Toy Hill out there in Little Rock. I haven't been a part of that for a few years and thought this would be a good way to do something fun and productive at the same time. I don't ever want a kid to be without a toy on Christmas."

Honky Tonk Christmas

Featuring David Adam Byrnes, William Michael Morgan, Curtis Grimes and Brian Callihan

Where: South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock

South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock When: 8 p.m. today

8 p.m. today Admission: $20

$20 Information: (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com







