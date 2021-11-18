Role in fentanyl distribution ring nets Little Rock man 27-month federal sentence

A Little Rock man who pleaded guilty in federal court to being part of a drug trafficking conspiracy was sentenced Wednesday to spend 27 months in prison.

Rodney Earls, 33, pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Earls was one of nine people indicted in October 2019 as part of an organization authorities said was run by Monterrio "Money" Fuller of Little Rock.

Fuller, who pleaded guilty June 4 to one drug conspiracy count, was also scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday but his hearing was canceled with a notice that it will be reset by a separate notice.

As the hearing for Earls began, about a half-dozen family members walked in and sat in the gallery. U.S. District Judge Brian Miller greeted them and began to explain the sentencing process, noting that under U.S. law, Earls was subject to a maximum 20-year prison term and $10 million fine.

He said, however, subject to a pre-sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, taking into consideration Earls' background and criminal history, the recommended guideline sentencing for Earls' offense was calculated to a range of 27 to 33 months in prison, a fine ranging from $10,000 to $95,000, and a term of supervised release up to three years.

"Now, I'm not required to give him a sentence that's within the guidelines, but I am required to give him a sentence that's within the law," Miller explained.

Shortly after that, more family members and friends entered the courtroom in support of Earls, who smiled and gave a brief wave from the defense table. His attorney, Mark Hampton of Little Rock, asked Miller to consider sentencing Earls to the low end of the guideline range.

Gesturing toward the now nearly full courtroom gallery, Hampton said, "As you can see, Mr. Earls has a huge support system."

Although Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters did not object to a low end sentence, she did point out the seriousness of the crime Earls had been charged with.

"I don't want to minimize the seriousness of his crime," Peters said. "He was selling fentanyl, a drug that we all know how dangerous it is."

Peters pointed out that two of the drug sales Earls was implicated in had occurred in public, one at a Dairy Queen restaurant on 12th Street in Little Rock and another at a Walgreens drugstore on North Bowman Road. According to Earls' plea agreement, when he met with Fuller and a confidential informant on Aug. 16 at the Walgreens location to arrange the sale of 8 grams of heroin, which actually turned out to be 7.4 grams of fentanyl, Earls was observed placing a black handgun into a holster he was wearing.

"I've been to that Walgreens," Peters said, pointing out the potential for violence that went along with conducting illegal activities in such a public place. She said Earls' "relatively minor criminal history" was the only reason she did not argue for a lengthy prison term.

Earls gave a brief statement in which he apologized to Miller and to his family for his actions.

"I also want to apologize to the families that I hurt by selling drugs," Earls said.

"When you're released from prison, what do you plan to do?" Miller asked.

"Get my [commercial drivers license] and go to work for my father," Earls replied.

"Mr. Earls Sr. has a great trucking company," Hampton said. "He built it from the ground up."

Before sentencing Earls, Miller explained the sentencing guidelines once more for the benefit of the dozen or so supporters who had entered late, then sentenced Earls to 27 months in prison to be followed by three years supervised release, explaining the conditions of his supervised release which included mandatory drug and alcohol counseling.

Peters asked that Miller also impose a requirement for Earls to receive anger management counseling.

As the U.S. marshals prepared to escort Earls from the courtroom, he again smiled and waved toward people in the gallery.

"Love you, brother," several people called out to him as he was led from the courtroom.

To date, all nine defendants in the case have entered guilty pleas in the case and three have been sentenced.