HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS





BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 78, BENTON 51 Isaiah Salinas' 22 points powered Arkadelphia (1-1). Ryan Harris and Antoine Palmer both had 13 points and Nazjay Lambert scored 12 points for the Badgers. Courtlon Crow also chipped in with 10 points.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 65, JOE T. ROBINSON 51 C.J. Onyekwelu poured in 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as Catholic (1-2) bounced back from a loss at Sylvan Hills on Tuesday.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 65, WATSON CHAPEL 53 Conley Gibson tallied a team-leading 18 points for Conway Christian (2-3) during the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Ashlyn Kinley scored 14 points and Mallory Malone ended with 12 points for the Lady Eagles.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 56, eSTEM 53 Jordan Jasper's 18 points boosted LISA Academy North (6-3). Brandon Brown had 15 points while Pharoah Stewart and Tylon Robinson each had 13 points for the Jaguars.

RUSSELLVILLE 70, OZARK 25 Donyae May had 23 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds as Russellville (1-0) opened its season with a blowout victory over Ozark (0-4). Grayson Sims ended with 15 points and four assists for the Cyclones, who hit 16 of 20 three-pointers.

WONDERVIEW 49, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 46 Sam Reynolds scored a team-high 17 points as Wonderview (8-0) held off Mount Vernon-Enola (2-5). Caleb Squires added 11 points for the Daredevils.



