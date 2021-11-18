Scrapperettes hang on to defeat Lady Bruins





There were three things that Nashville Coach Paul Dean hoped his team would accomplish during Wednesday night's game against Pulaski Academy, but he had no idea if they'd achieve any of them.

The grin on his face afterwards suggested they did.

Nashville came up with a huge turnover with 7.1 seconds left, then got a pair of free throws from Kyleigh Scroggins moments later to escape with a 46-43 victory over the Lady Bruins in the semifinals of the Heavenly Hoops Invitational at Mount St. Mary High School in Little Rock.

Scroggins, along with Sidney Townsend, each scored nine points for the Scrapperettes, who executed a simple game plan to come away with another signature win.

"That's a great team, No. 1 in the state," Dean said of Pulaski Academy (2-1), which was the top-ranked team in Class 4A during the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's early season Super Six. "Coming in, we knew we had to play hard, rebound and take care of the basketball. We thought that by doing that, it'd give us a chance to win, and it did."

Nashville (3-1), which opened the season ranked No. 3 and owns a two-point victory over No. 4 Morrilton. The Scrapperettes will face Marion in Saturday's championship game.

Taylor Hernandez had 15 points and Jaidyn Koerdt finished with 12 points and five rebounds for Pulaski Academy (2-1).

The Lady Bruins turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter while trying to deal with the Scrapperettes' zone defense.

Pulaski Academy managed to keep things close behind Hernandez and Koerdt, who combined for 19 of the team's 30 points in the first half. Nashville, which held a two-point lead at halftime, led most of the second half and was ahead 41-37 in the fourth before a pair of free throws started a quick 5-0 spark that helped give the Lady Bruins the lead.

Koerdt's three-pointer with 3:07 left put Pulaski Academy up 42-41. Nashville regained the lead by hitting three free throws and had a 44-43 advantage with less than 10 seconds remaining. Scroggins' two throws extended the lead for the Scrapperettes, who watched as a half-court shot from Pulaski Academy's Estella Gadberry come up just short at the buzzer.

"A win like this is really great for us," Dean explained. "A lot of times when you get to the state tournament, the kids can sometimes get the bright eyes when they get on that big stage. But now, after they've seen Morrilton, North Little Rock, and now Pulaski Academy, they won't be bright-eyed or anything when they get there. Now, there's a chance they might get beat, but they're not going to be bright-eyed."

Nashville shot 18 of 48 (37.5%) while Pulaski Academy finished 15 of 40 (37.5%).

MARION 65, STAR CITY 27

A 26-1 run in the second quarter allowed Marion (3-0) to post its third consecutive mercy-ruled victory to start the season.

Ny'asia Jackson scored eight of her 12 points during that second period for the Lady Patriots, who led just 15-10 after the first quarter before holding the Lady Bulldogs to a single free throw while capitalizing off a number of fast-break opportunities in the final eight minutes of the first half to take a big lead into halftime. Kiera Neal also scored 12 points and Daedrianna Cail tallied 10 points.

Hope Thomas had seven points for Star City (2-1).

MOUNT ST. MARY 44, PARKERS CHAPEL 35

Millie Allgood ended with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Mount St. Mary (1-2), which never trailed.

Alexia Coca and Auri Gibbons both had 10 points for the Belles.

Madison Sullivan scored 11 points and Rebekah Hardy had 10 for Parkers Chapel.

FORREST CITY 33, HOT SPRINGS 25

Kyla Morrow scored a team-high 10 points, including a key 16-foot jumper with 1:41 remaining, to push Forrest City (3-1) to a hard-fought victory.

Charnelle Hoof finished with 7 points, 13 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocks, while Mariah Brown contributed seven points for the Lady Mustangs, who overcame 25 turnovers to win.

Praylin Jones had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Hot Springs (1-2), which trailed 18-8 at halftime after shooting just 1 of 12 (8%) in the first half.





Heavenly Hoops Invitational

At Mount St. Mary

WEDNESDAY

Semifinals

Marion 67, Star City 45

Nashville 46, Pulaski Academy 43

Consolation bracket

Mount St. Mary 44, Parkers Chapel 35

Forrest City 33, Hot Springs 25













Gallery: Pulaski Academy vs Nashville







