Several places will open for Thanksgiving; others will supply pick-up meals, dishes

Here is our so-far-limited list of Thanksgiving options, including places that we know will be open and serving, and places that are offering prepared Thanksgiving dinners and elements thereof. This is a combination of submitted material and stuff we found online; we have verified the details insofar as has been practical, but we are not to be held liable for things that change or don’t turn out to be the same next week as they were this week.



So we recommend double-checking before taking anything at face value, which is one of the reasons we’re supplying telephone numbers. And if you plan to eat out on Thanksgiving, reservations are, if not mandatory, strongly recommended.

Open

Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse, 16100 Chenal Parkway, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sit-down feast, featuring Southern deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail, sushi, Caesar and mixed green salads; entrees — choice of turkey breast with giblet gravy and cranberry relish, cola-brown sugar glazed ham or beef tenderloin with a mushroom demiglace; choice of 10 side items and eight desserts. $70, $30 for children 11 and younger. (501) 821-1838; arthursprimesteakhouse.com.

The Thanksgiving “dine-in” buffet at the Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, ($72, $32 for children 12 and younger) spread pretty much throughout the ground floor, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., it is already completely booked with a waiting list. Capitalbarandgrill.com/menu/thanksgiving-2021.

Black Bear Diner, Lakewood Village, 2724 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock, is open regular hours, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; starting at 11 a.m., they'll serve three-course meals — centered on prime rib, roasted turkey or holiday ham — while supplies last. Carry-out and delivery orders start Monday, Nov. 22, at http://blackbeardiner.com. (501) 812-0393.

Bobby’s Cafe, 18505 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock, will be open 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., first-come, first-served, fixed-price ($14.29) Thanksgiving dinner, including dessert and drink. (501) 851-7888.

Taj Mahal, 1520 Market St., Little Rock, will be open. Call for times and reservations (recommended): (501) 520-4900; Tajmahalar.com.

YaYa’s EuroBistro, in the Promenade at Chenal, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, will have Thanksgiving buffet, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with a carving station (turkey, prime rib, Petit Jean ham), trimmings, sides, salads and desserts, $39.95, $15.95 children 12 and younger, free for children 5 and under. Complete Thanksgiving To-Go Dinner, includes turkey, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, choice of pumpkin or pecan pie, feeds a family of four for $170. Individual items are also available a la carte. Order by Monday, pick up on Wednesday or 7-9 a.m. Thanksgiving. (501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com/little-rock-menus.

Denny’s, IHOP and Waffle House locations are, mostly, open; some IHOPs close early on holidays. However, with the pandemic in play, hours could shift or shorten. Check in advance to be certain.

Pickup

Advance-order meal options for Thanksgiving, with an attempt at alphabetical order:

Boulevard Bread Co., 1920 Grant St., Little Rock, is offering complete Thanksgiving meals, “start to finish,” including roasted French-cut turkey breast with applewood smoked bacon glaze, lemon, rosemary and garlic; traditional cornbread stuffing, local sweet potato gratin with caramelized onions, roasted autumn vegetables, turkey gravy; cranberry, orange and apricot chutney; pumpkin-caramel and pecan pies; cranberry orange bread or pumpkin bread; and challah rolls. All orders are due by close of business Monday; pick up 2-7 p.m. Wednesday. (501) 663-5951; boulevardbread.com.

Burge’s, 5620 R St., Little Rock, orders for smoked hams and turkeys. (501) 666-1660; smokedturkeys.com.

Count Porkula BBQ at the Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, offers smoked meats (brined and smoked turkey, spiral ham, turkey breasts, whole brisket, pork butt, whole smoked chicken). Deadline for orders: 8 p.m. Friday — email countporkula@gmail.com. (501) 804-9561; countporkulabbq.com/thanksgiving.html

Cypress Social, 7103 Cock of the Walk Lane (off Maumelle Boulevard), North Little Rock, offers $56 smoked-on-the-premises turkeys (12-14 pounds); side options: sweet potato casserole with toasted pecans and brown sugar; granny-style green beans with bacon marmalade jam; classic sourdough dressing; cornbread with whipped maple butter; cranberry sauce with orange zest and ginger; and giblet gravy; and for dessert: chef Sara’s handcrafted pies (apple, pecan). A whole Thanksgiving feast, including the entire menu and a pie of your choosing is $140. Order by 4 p.m. Monday, pick up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday or 9 a.m.-noon Thanksgiving. (501) 916-2670; tinyurl.com/2wzj2h65.

Dave’s Place, 210 Center St., will do smoked turkeys (12-pound average, $40), spiral hams ($40), “fixins” and pies. Order by 2 p.m. Tuesday, curbside pickup, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. (501) 372-3283.

42 bar and table at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, is once again prepping meals for pickup. Cost depends on the size of the traditional roasted or mesquite-wood-smoked turkey — $70 if you’re feeding 8-10, $95 to feed 18-20, price includes two quarts of gravy; dressing, sides, snacks and desserts cost extra. Deadline to order is Friday; pickup is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday. (501) 537-0042; tinyurl.com/4xnp2av4.

Loca Luna, 3519 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, proclaims in an email blast to patrons, “Sorry,” no Turkeys this year. Too few and too expensive!” But you can order “support dishes” — their “Famous Cheese Dip & Chips,” spinach artichoke cheese casserole dip, and Southern-style sides (mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, roasted new potatoes, country cream gravy, brown turkey gravy, Southern pecan dressing, green beans, buttered cabbage, fresh turnip greens with bacon, mac & cheese, fiesta pinto beans, squash & cheese casserole, black-eyed peas, wild fiesta rice, sweet corn kernels). Order, pre-pay and pick up until 6 p.m. Nov. 23. (501) 663-4666; LocaLuna.com.

The Pantry, 11401 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, is offering its full catering menu in advance of Thanksgiving. Order by phone — (501) 353-1875 — “the sooner the better,” saith the gentleman who answered the phone, but absolutely by 5 p.m. Monday for pickup by 8 p.m. Wednesday. littlerockpantry.com.

Petit & Keet, 1620 Market St., Little Rock, is offering whole (14 pounds, $325) or, half (7 pounds, $175) roasted prime rib roast, and a bunch of sides and desserts. Putting together an entire Thanksgiving Feast: $375 (whole prime rib roast, choice of three sides, and choice of pie). Place orders by 4 p.m. Monday; pick ’em up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday or 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 25. All orders come with detailed reheating instructions. (501) 319-7675; petitandkeet.com/thanksgiving-preorder-menu.