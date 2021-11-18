Sey Young: Little house lost, but joy lives on

The little red-brick house with long green shutters stands vacant. I've never been inside, but I know its secrets intimately. I know the bathroom sink is a bright aqua blue. I know the bookcases in the living room are a brown oak and stand about 6 feet tall. I know the kitchen countertop is a white Formica, worn in some places from years of use. I know the carpet in the dining room is a wine-colored tapestry pattern. I know this because these things now squat in an obscene pile outside the home, tossed out after the storm hit, when the little house was flooded and its occupants forced to flee its long-standing refuge. I feel uncomfortable seeing this home turned inside out, an unwilling voyeur to the scene before me. But I remember its owners well, especially the woman named Susan who loved to grow roses.

I met her one spring day as my wife and I made our daily 3-mile walk around our neighborhood. We usually walked at night when the traffic subsided, the stars twinkled, and the moon lighted our way. But on weekends, we sometimes walked during the afternoon, which was when we crossed paths with a small woman with a warm smile, short gray hair and blue eyes that seemed to sparkle with every word. "Hi there!" she called out from a chair on her side-porch. I guessed her to be in her 80s, her face and body lined from the marks that the trail of life left on it.

Soon we learned her story. Her husband was Bernard, but everybody called him Ben. They met at college where he was a young professor teaching physics and she a newly minted coed. Ben got a job with NASA helping design rockets, and Susan raised three children. After posts in Texas, Alabama and Florida, they decided to settle down in Galveston for their second act.

With Ben retired and at a loss for what to do, Susan purchased a book store and installed him as head cashier. After getting lashed by a hurricane, Susan came up with a new plan. She had Ben study Mayan history for a year, then got him a job leading tours on cruise ships. Ten years and over a hundred cruises later, Susan finally decided to slow down and settled into the little brick house with long green shutters.

"Ben's inside watching 'Jeopardy,'" she announced. "He can't hear very well, but he turns the sound up." As if on cue, Ben appeared at the door, checking no doubt on who these strangers were talking to his wife. A bent-over man in his late 80s, he surveyed our assembled group and gave us a smile. Satisfied with his wife's safety, he waved his hand at us and returned to his show. Their love for each other was obvious, like an electric current between them. "Come see my roses," she pointed to the front of the house. "Got them at Walmart for just $5 dollars. They were going to throw them away! I love roses." Over the months, we always had that happy smile to shepherd us on our way.

When the storm hit, I knew the little red-brick home stood in a low spot. My fears were confirmed as my wife and I surveyed the carnage with dismay. I hoped they were OK, that they were safely with one of their children elsewhere. Walking around the front, I saw Susan's rose bushes were starting to bloom, and my worries for them subsided. You have no need for heaven when your heart is already there.