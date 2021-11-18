FOOTBALL

UCA QB to miss season finale

University of Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith will miss the team's season finale against Tarleton State, Coach Nathan Brown said in his Wednesday news conference.

Smith, who injured his left ankle in Saturday's 27-14 loss to Stephen F. Austin, will have surgery Friday to repair a break in the ankle, similar to an injury that sidelined him during the 2018 season.

With the injury, Smith finished the year with 2,884 passing yards, and 26 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He also completed 64.5% of his passes. Following the loss, Smith's yardage total sits at ninth-best in the FCS.

Either freshmen Darius Bowers or Hunter Loyd are expected to start in Smith's place against Tarleton State.

-- Adam Cole

Bears DB to enter portal

University of Central Arkansas defensive back Wesley Anusiem will be entering the transfer protal, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Anusiem is the fourth UCA player this season -- including defensive backs Deonte Jones and Robert Springer Jr., and receiver Jalin Moore -- to announce their entry into the transfer portal. He's also the third defensive back, joining Jones and Springer.

Anusiem, who played in nine games this season, had 25 tackles and five pass breakups for the Bears.

-- Adam Cole

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Texas A&M

The University of Arkansas (18-8, 9-6 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (12-13, 5-10) 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 on Wednesday night in College Station, Texas.

Maggie Cartwright led the Razorbacks with 14 kills. Jill Gillen finished with 12 kills and 14 digs, while Taylor Head also had 12 kills.

Gracie Ryan had 37 assists and 12 digs.

The Razorbacks return to Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville this week to face Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

ASU's Ticknor earns SBC award

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2021 volleyball awards Wednesday with Arkansas State redshirt senior Tatum Ticknor earning the league's inaugural Libero of the Year honor. Ticknor becomes the first ASU volleyball player to win an individual award since 2018.

The Grapevine, Texas, native was a four-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honoree this season, becoming the eighth in league history to total 2,000 digs and ranking second nationally in digs this season.

Ticknor was named to the All-Sun Belt first team along with teammate Macey Putt and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's Laura Jansen. Putt, a senior from Ozark, Mo., led the nation with 1,401 total attacks and was also tops in the conference in kills.

Jansen, a senior outside hitter, earned first-team honors for a second straight season, ranking among the top 40 in the nation in points with 459.5. A two-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week this year, the Doetinchem, Netherlands, native, recorded 17 double-doubles during her final collegiate season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone