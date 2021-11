1. The crime of stealing.

2. A fish found in rivers and lakes.

3. To drink to the health of someone.

4. Any of a set of cards used in fortunetelling.

5. A cruel remark that is intended to make someone angry.

6. To entice to do wrong by promise of pleasure or gain.

7. To associate with something undesirable.

8. A principle or a belief.

9. Understood or implied without being stated.

ANSWERS:

1. Theft

2. Trout

3. Toast

4. Tarot

5. Taunt

6. Tempt

7. Taint

8. Tenet

9. Tacit