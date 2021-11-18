Two killed in road crashes in state

Two people died in crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday morning, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Matthew McGuire, 42, of Jonesboro was riding his bicycle at 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro when he was hit by a 2011 Ford Focus, killing him.

Vonceia Snider, 85, of Rose Bud died around 10:45 a.m. on Arkansas 36 in rural White County when her 2003 Ford crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway on the left side.

Snider's vehicle struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at both incidents were cloudy and dry, according to the reports.