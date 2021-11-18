UALR women's capsule

Memphis at UALR women
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 2-1; Memphis 2-0
SERIES Series tied 8-8
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.23.04.7
F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Gr.6.75.7
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr.0.77.7
G Amari Conn, 5-7, S0.5.02.3
G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.7.72.7
COACH Joe Foley (347-194 in 19th season at UALR and 803-275 overall)
Memphis
POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Alana Davis, 6-2, Sr.8.55.0
G Madison Griggs, 5-9, Jr.8.51.5
G Emani Jefferson, 5-6, So.16.55.0
G Jamirah Shutes, 5-9, Sr.12.05.5
F Lanetta Williams, 6-3, Jr.6.57.5
COACH Katrina Merriweather (2-0 in first season at Memphis and 115-47 overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRMemphis
63.7Points for86.5
59.7Points against61.0
4.0Rebound margin20.0
1.7Turnover margin3.0
41.2FG pct.42.9
25.63-pt pct.30.0
73.8FT pct.77.2
CHALK TALK UALR beat Memphis in the Tigers' season opener last season, but the only current Trojan to score double-digit points in that game was Mayra Caicedo. ... Memphis hired Katrina Merriweather as head coach in March after Merriweather helped Wright State to its first NCAA Tournament win in program history, a 66-62 upset of fourth-seeded Arkansas.
-- Mitchell Gladstone