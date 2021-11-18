UALR women's capsule

Memphis at UALR women

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 2-1; Memphis 2-0

SERIES Series tied 8-8

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.23.04.7

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Gr.6.75.7

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr.0.77.7

G Amari Conn, 5-7, S0.5.02.3

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.7.72.7

COACH Joe Foley (347-194 in 19th season at UALR and 803-275 overall)

Memphis

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Alana Davis, 6-2, Sr.8.55.0

G Madison Griggs, 5-9, Jr.8.51.5

G Emani Jefferson, 5-6, So.16.55.0

G Jamirah Shutes, 5-9, Sr.12.05.5

F Lanetta Williams, 6-3, Jr.6.57.5

COACH Katrina Merriweather (2-0 in first season at Memphis and 115-47 overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRMemphis

63.7Points for86.5

59.7Points against61.0

4.0Rebound margin20.0

1.7Turnover margin3.0

41.2FG pct.42.9

25.63-pt pct.30.0

73.8FT pct.77.2

CHALK TALK UALR beat Memphis in the Tigers' season opener last season, but the only current Trojan to score double-digit points in that game was Mayra Caicedo. ... Memphis hired Katrina Merriweather as head coach in March after Merriweather helped Wright State to its first NCAA Tournament win in program history, a 66-62 upset of fourth-seeded Arkansas.

-- Mitchell Gladstone