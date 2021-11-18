UAMS' shot rule center of meeting

As University of Arkansas System leaders grapple with conflicting federal and state laws regarding covid-19 vaccine mandates, the system's president noted the directness of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences campus' policy reflecting a recently established federal rule.

"I think we made our policy pretty clear," said Stephen Broughton, a Pine Bluff psychiatrist and chairman of the UA System board of trustees. "We're going to obviously obey any laws, but we'll have to go by the standards that are in place federally as well."

Broughton was asked about UAMS' vaccination mandate after the first day of the system's November board meetings at the UAPB STEM building.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April signed a law prohibiting vaccine requirements from state and local governments, but that law conflicts with a recently implemented Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, requirement that facilities participating in the two health insurance programs establish policies for all eligible staff to receive either the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Dec. 6 and second dose by Jan. 4, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 6.

"The regulation also provides for exemptions based on recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances, or practices," the CMS said in announcing the policy, which took effect Nov. 5. "Facilities must develop a similar process or plan for permitting exemptions in alignment with federal law."

According to a frequently-asked-questions document regarding UAMS' policy, employees have until Nov. 23 to file a religious or health exemption to the vaccine with Student and Employee Health Services.

One of the questions posed in the document reads: "Do I have to comply with this mandate since the State of Arkansas has filed a suit against the Federal government?" The response: "Since UAMS is a federal contractor, we must comply with the rules issued by CMS. Earlier this month, CMS issued a rule requiring that employees at all hospitals and health care institutions across the country be fully vaccinated for covid-19 by Jan. 4, 2022."

Said Broughton: "UAMS, being a medical center, they obviously are obeying the laws that are in place, but they also have a duty to their oath of being physicians and everything to the betterment of medical care at that facility. They're going to do exactly what the chancellor there is saying. He's going to be as supportive as he can to everybody."

Board vice chairman Cliff Gibson, a Monticello lawyer, remarked during Wednesday's regular session that UAMS is pursuing an exemption from state law, citing the conflict with the federal policy.

"We're really caught between two forces here," system President Donald R. Bobbitt said. "I do know there is a mechanism to get an exemption, and I assume UAMS is going to pursue that. I just don't know the status of it right now. But, of course, we're very respectful of the legislature, and we understand the strong emotions that exists on both sides, and certainly it's not our intent to be in the middle of a battle on that but to do the right thing. It's complex."

Failure to comply with the CMS vaccine mandate may result in fines and loss of CMS funding, which UAMS said in its case is more than $600 million per year.

"On some of our contracts, we have sent the contracts back to the federal government, and we have said what they want us to sign is in violation of state law, and we suggested other language that isn't a vaccine mandate, but we strongly encourage our employees to get the vaccine," Bobbitt said. "We have not heard back from them. So, we're trying a number of different avenues to gain a little bit of flexibility for us so we can deal with it. But in the end, it'll be a decision where the leadership at UAMS, in conjunction with the Board of Trustees but also in conjunction with political leaders in the state, will have to come to, because there is the care of thousands and thousands of Arkansans at risk who are on Medicaid or Medicare, and many of those are in the most difficult areas in terms of access to medical care in the state. So, we're trying to balance all these different needs at the same time.

"We're trying to keep all the balls in the air and have none of them crash at the moment."

Board trustees Wednesday approved a 33% pay increase for UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, who will be paid $1.25 million annually plus $350,000 in yearly deferred compensation. Patterson has worked at the Little Rock campus since 2018.

Bobbitt, who has led the UA System since 2011, also received a $75,000 increase in yearly deferred compensation to $150,000.

Also Wednesday, the board approved the reappointment of three members of the UA Monticello Board of Visitors: Mellie Jo Owen, Scott Saffold and Michael Walker. Each member of the Board of Visitors is an adviser to Chancellor Peggy Doss.

Today, the second and last day of the regularly scheduled meetings, the UA System Board will take action on UAPB's request for approval and selection of architects for the first phase of the Hazzard Gymnasium renovations, and UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander will share information on a proposed new student center project.

Funds from a $2.1 million Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council grant will be used toward the first phase of the Hazzard project. The selection committee for an architectural firm has chosen Cromwell Architects, pending board approval.