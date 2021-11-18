U.S. looking to expand vaccine-making capacity





The Biden administration is planning to invest billions of dollars to expand U.S. manufacturing capabilities on coronavirus vaccines to increase the supply of doses for poorer nations, the White House announced Wednesday.

The investment is the first step in a new plan for the government to partner with industry to address immediate vaccine needs overseas and domestically, and to prepare for future pandemics, said Dr. David Kessler, who oversees vaccine distribution for the administration, and Jeff Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator.

"This is about assuring expanded capacity against covid variants and also preparing for the next pandemic," Kessler said. "The goal, in the case of a future pandemic, a future virus, is to have vaccine capability within six to nine months of identification of that pandemic pathogen, and to have enough vaccines for all Americans."

The idea for the new public-private partnership is still in its early stages, and the price tag is uncertain.

"We are looking to enter into a historic partnership with one or more experienced pharmaceutical partners," Kessler said Wednesday. "This partnership will be used for covid and any future pandemic viruses with the goal of having enough vaccines available within six to nine months of the identification of the virus."

Kessler, who has been working on the proposal for months, estimated it at "several billion." The money has been set aside as part of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package Biden signed into law in March.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency intends to issue a "request for information" to solicit ideas from companies that have experience manufacturing vaccines using mRNA technology. The agency is the office within the Department of Health and Human Services responsible for developing vaccines and other medical countermeasures.

Zients said officials wanted responses "in a very short period of time, 30 days, to understand how most efficiently, effectively and reliably we can increase manufacturing."

Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE have produced 2.6 billion doses globally so far, with plans to make 4 billion globally in 2022, though it's not clear how many would be made within the U.S.

Moderna has produced 345 million doses in the U.S. since its vaccine was cleared by regulators, and another 196 million doses abroad, the company said in a Nov. 16 fact sheet. Like Pfizer, Moderna is planning to increase global production next year.

Activists, many of them veterans of the AIDS epidemic, have been demanding for months that Biden do more to scale up global vaccine manufacturing capacity. Some, furious with what they regard as the administration's slow progress, turned up at the home of Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, in September and deposited a fake mountain of bones on the sidewalk in protest.

BOOSTER CRITICS

At the same time, the administration is offering booster shots to millions of vaccinated Americans, despite criticism from World Health Organization officials and other experts who say the doses should go to low- and lower-middle-income countries first. The Food and Drug Administration is aiming to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's covid vaccine for all adults as early as today, according to people familiar with the agency's plans.

Whether the new Biden plan will satisfy the administration's critics is unclear. Many activists have demanded that the administration build up manufacturing capacity overseas, particularly in Africa, but the Biden plan is focused on building capacity among domestic vaccine-makers.

"This effort is specifically aimed at building U.S. domestic capacity," Kessler said. "But that capacity is important not only for the U.S. supply, but for global supply."

Biden has pledged donations of more than 1 billion doses over the next year, but wealthy countries face calls to do more to address inequities in vaccine availability. The U.S. has taken delivery of about 500 million doses domestically so far.

The government funding could be used for a wide range of purposes, including setting up factories and staff training, one official said. The administration is essentially announcing a request for expressions of interest from pharmaceutical companies, and no deal has yet been finalized.

CHILDREN'S DOSES

The White House says about 10% of eligible children aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago.

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone, roughly double the pace of the first week after approval. It's more than three times faster than the rate adults were vaccinated at the start of the nation's vaccination campaign 11 months ago.

Zients said there are now 30,000 locations across the nation where children can get a shot, up from 20,000 last week, and that the administration expects the pace of pediatric shots to pick up in the coming days.

Kids who get their first vaccine dose by the end of this week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, assuming they get their second shots three weeks after the first one.

State-by-state breakdowns of doses given to the age group haven't been released by the White House or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but figures shared by states show the pace varies.

About 11 to 12% of children in that age group have received their first doses in Colorado, Utah and Illinois. The pace is much slower in places like Idaho (5%), Tennessee (5%) and Wyoming (4%), three states that have some of the lowest rates of vaccination for older groups.

The White House was stepping up its efforts to promote child vaccinations, with first lady Jill Biden and singer Ciara taping a video Wednesday encouraging shots for kids.

The first lady also visited a Washington pediatric care facility along with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, the Washington Mystics' Alysha Clark and the Washington Wizards' Thomas Bryant.

"You're the real heroes," Biden told newly vaccinated kids. "You have your superpower and now you're protected against covid."

Biden also warned parents against misinformation around the vaccines and emphasized their safety.

"I want you to remember and share with other parents: The vaccine protects your children against covid-19," she said. "It's been thoroughly reviewed and rigorously tested. It's safe. It's free, and it's available for every single child in this country 5 and up."

Information for this article was contributed by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times, by Tyler Pager of The Washington Post, by Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News and by Zeke Miller and Brady McCombs of The Associated Press.





A woman passes an empty terrace Wednesday in the Marrolles quarter in Brussels. Belgium’s coronavirus consultative committee has issued new measures to combat a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths, reimposing extended use of masks and mandatory remote work. (AP/Olivier Matthys)

Olivier Matthys



