Community Briefs: Vaccine clinic open from 10-3 today Verizon program users can seek grant

Vaccine clinic open from 10-3 today

A covid-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI), 1101 Tennessee St., for anyone 12 years old and older.

JCCSI is offering the first and second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, as well as a booster vaccine for those who qualify.

The vaccine clinic is in partnership with the city of Pine Bluff Health Literacy Program, according to a news release.

UAPB professor among Delta leaders

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) named 33 community leaders from all eight DRA states as fellows of the 2022 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy.

The list includes Pine Bluff resident Leonard Williams, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

DLI is an extensive, nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt, according to the Tuesday news release. Details: dra.gov.

NARFE chapter sets Monday meeting

The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 287, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Donald Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Aaron Brown, a prescription drug specialist from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, will be the guest speaker. He will assist members with savings on prescription drugs, according to a news release.

Waymond Meins is president of NARFE Chapter 287.

Verizon program users can seek grant

As part of the newly launched Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program, registered users are now eligible to apply for a $10,000 grant.

Participants should register for the free program, complete two courses or live coaching events to be able to apply for the grant online, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

After completing two courses or live coaching events, users can find a link to the application form on their Verizon Small Business Digital Ready dashboard under the 'Incentives' tab.