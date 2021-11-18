Washington County officials pick favored election map

Election districts

Washington County’s Quorum Court districts are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. census. State and federal laws require the districts have roughly equal population. Washington County’s population after the 2020 census is 245,871, up from 203,065 after the 2010 census, according to information from Jennifer Price, the county’s elections director. The target population for each of the 15 districts is 15,572, with up to a 10% variance having been established by the courts as acceptable.

The population of the districts currently ranges from a high of 20,019 in District 10, represented by Robert Dennis, to a low of 13,800 in District 14, represented by Jim Wilson.

Source: Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE -- Election officials Wednesday agreed on a map redrawing district lines for Washington County's justices of the peace.

The Washington County Election Commission chose a map labeled as Map 7, which keeps incumbent justices of the peace separate but tries to closely mirror city limits, school district boundaries and the boundaries of state House and Senate election districts.

Jennifer Price, the county's elections director, said the favored map -- Map 7 -- is posted on the county's website for viewing and public comment. The second map the commissioners considered Wednesday, labeled as Map 2, will also remain posted on the county's website for comparison.

Price said the county isn't required to hold public comment sessions or observe a comment period, but she recommended the commission do so as a matter of policy.

The three-member commission set public comment periods for 12:30 p.m. Monday in Room 115 of the County Courthouse and 9 a.m. Nov. 30 in the Quorum Court meeting room at the courthouse.

Anyone with comments may also call the Election Commission office at (479) 444-1766 or send comments by email to Price at jprice@washingtoncountyar.gov. Those comments will be sent to the commissioners.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission has been drafting possible district maps for the county since the 2020 census numbers were released. Election districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population changes detailed in the federal census. The goal is to equalize district population.

Election commissioners agreed their preferences included keeping the new districts as close to the existing ones as possible and avoiding changes pitting incumbent justices of the peace against one another. Both maps remaining under consideration accomplish those goals.

Commissioner Jim Estes said he preferred Map 7 because it followed city limit lines, particularly where cities like Fayetteville, Springdale and Johnson are contiguous and unlikely to change.

Commissioner Max Deitchler initially favored Map 2, saying it made fewer changes to existing district and would be less confusing for voters.

"It looks cleaner and maintains more of the lines of the existing districts," Deitchler said.

Renee Oelschlaeger, commission chairman, said election maps she has seen in other states seem to be less straightforward and carry suggestions of gerrymandering, or drawing election lines for partisan political purposes. She said she liked maps with lines that follow existing boundaries, including city limits, as much as possible.

"We don't want to have all those little squiggly lines," she said. "I think Map 7 has a better handle on that."

Jeff Hawkins, director of the Regional Planning Commission, gave the election commissioners a list of guidelines or criteria courts have recognized as acceptable considerations in drawing election districts. The guidelines include balancing the districts' populations to ensure equal representation; prohibiting discrimination based on race, color or language; drawing districts that are relatively compact and contiguous; keeping core areas of existing districts intact; keeping together "communities of interest," which include areas with common economic, social, political, cultural, ethnic or religious interests; continuity of representation; and minimizing partisanship.

"These are all relevant factors," Hawkins told the commissioners. "But you've got to weigh them."

The maps drawn for the justice of the peace districts follow other political boundaries as much as possible, but can't match them exactly, Hawkins told the commissioners at an earlier meeting.

Boundaries for other elected offices are set by the state Legislature, the state Board of Apportionment and the school districts and cities. Counting state House and Senate districts, school districts and city election districts, there are roughly 122 lines of election district boundaries in Washington County, he said.