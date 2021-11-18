Woman, 85, dies after vehicle strikes large tree in White County, troopers say

A woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle struck a tree in rural White County, troopers said.

Vonceia Snider, 85, of Rose Bud, was driving a 2003 Ford west on Arkansas 36 when the crash happened just after 10:45 a.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway on the left side. The vehicle struck a large tree before coming to a final rest, according to the report.

Snider was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.

At least 562 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.