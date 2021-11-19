The world in brief: 25 people die in Niger extremist attack

25 people die in Niger extremist attack

NIAMEY, Niger -- At least 25 people were killed by suspected extremist gunmen in southwest Niger, the government announced Wednesday.

Buildings were burned and ransacked in the attack earlier this week near Bakorat village along the border with Mali, Alkache Alhada, the interior minister, said in a statement. The government called the attack cowardly and said security sweeps in the area are underway.

This is the latest in a string of extremist violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the conflict-ridden West African nation, particularly along the border with Mali.

While no group claimed responsibility for this week's attack, al-Qaida is most prominent in that part of Niger as it has operated there for many years, say conflict analysts.

The attack signifies a continued rise of extremist violence in the Sahel, the region south of the Sahara Desert, said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory.

"It further denotes the lackluster security measures that keep the borders porous and provide terrorist groups like al-Qaida and ISIS, who've been competing for dominance, with opportunities to expand," he said.

Israel housekeeper accused of espionage

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel has charged the housekeeper for the country's defense minister with espionage for offering to spy for hackers reportedly linked to Iran, Israeli officials said Thursday.

The man, identified as Omri Goren, reportedly has a criminal record but worked at Defense Minister Benny Gantz's home as a cleaner and caretaker.

His arrest raised questions about the thoroughness of background checks of people with access to Israel's leaders. According to the reports, he did not undergo a security review before working for Gantz.

The Shin Bet security service, which announced the arrest, said it was reviewing its vetting procedures.

According to the security service and the indictment, Goren saw reports in the Israeli media about a hacker group called "Black Shadow."

He looked up the group and used the Telegram app to contact one of its agents, presenting himself as someone who worked for Gantz. Goren demonstrated his access to the defense minister by sending photographs of various items in Gantz's home, including his computer.

The government said Goren, also identified in the indictment under the name Gorochovsky, discussed infecting Gantz's computer with malware but was arrested before any plans were carried out. He had no access to classified material, it said.

Goren's public defender, Gal Wolf, was quoted in news reports as saying the suspect was desperate for money and had no intention of damaging national security.

According to Israeli media, "Black Shadow" has been linked to Iran and is responsible for a series of hacking attacks on widely used websites.

Romania arms plant blast kills 4 people

BUCHAREST, Romania -- An explosion Thursday at a weapons factory in a small southern town in Romania killed four people and injured another four, local media reported.

The afternoon blast occurred in the town of Babeni in Valcea County about 125 miles from the capital, Bucharest, and was caused by an anti-personnel mine, Romania's National Press Agency reported.

It said the victims were three men and a woman. No details were immediately available on the condition of the injured people.

The press agency said prosecutors have opened a criminal case and a team of law enforcement specialists have been sent to the site of the explosion to investigate.

According to the website of the plant's parent company, Energotech Group, the factory is a certified supplier for the Romanian ministry of defense and NATO.

Bulgaria charges 6 military spy suspects

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Bulgarian military prosecutors on indicted Thursday a group of serving and retired military officials on charges of spying for Russia.

The indictment filed in a military court accuses six people of collecting and passing classified information to a foreign country, the prosecutors said. They include a former senior official in Bulgaria's Military Intelligence Service, senior Defense Ministry officials and a former military attache who oversaw classified information at Bulgaria's parliament.

The six were arrested in March. Five of them remain in custody while one was released on bail.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet. The six could face sentences from 10 years to life in prison, if convicted, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors charged the former Military Intelligence Service official as the ringleader of the plot. He graduated from the intelligence school in Moscow run by Russia's GRU foreign military intelligence, authorities said.

The prosecutors allege that upon his return to Bulgaria, he was tasked with recruiting a network of agents with access to classified documents linked to NATO and the European Union. His wife, who holds dual Bulgarian-Russian citizenship, handed over the documents at the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria.



