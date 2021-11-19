Community Briefs: Agency on Aging lists lunch menus





The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizen centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, strawberry pop cake, and milk.

Tuesday -- Brown beans and ham, steamed cabbage and carrots, garlic roasted potatoes, cornbread, strawberries and bananas, and milk.

Wednesday -- Baked turkey with gravy, cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie with whipped topping, and milk.

Thursday and Friday -- Closed for Thanksgiving.

Area Agency's main office will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will run only for dialysis and cancer appointments those days.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.