Arkansas' active covid cases climb above 6,000; hospitalizations rise for third day

The number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas rose to 6,143 on Friday, topping 6,000 for the first time since Oct. 17.

Covid-19 hospitalizations rose Friday for the third consecutive day, and the state's count of total cases rose by 732.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by nine, to 8,608.

Friday's increase in total coronavirus cases was smaller than the ones the previous three days, but it was larger by 217 than the one the previous Friday. That continues an uptick in new cases that a top state health official has said appears to be the beginning of a new surge.

The number of active cases rose by 262 as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

The average daily covid-case increase over a rolling seven-day period rose to 618, the first time it had been above 600 in more than a month.

The number of virus patients in the state's hospitals rose by 12, to 316, the largest number since Nov. 3.

However, the number of those patients who were on ventilators fell by four, to 65, breaking a five-day streak of increases.

The number of those patients who were in intensive care rose by six, to 130, after falling the previous day.

Meanwhile, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was 11,254, the first increase in four days that was larger than the one a week earlier. Booster doses made up almost 56% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 3,184, which was slightly larger than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The number of children ages 5-11 who had received their initial shots rose by 748, to 15,639.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 9,570, which was still down by more than 700 from the average a week earlier.

After falling a day earlier, the average for first dose rose to 3,231, which was up slightly from the previous week.

