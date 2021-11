Fayetteville, circa 1930: The Frisco Railroad built this depot in 1925, the third depot to have served the city. The man standing beside the locomotive is holding a sign reading "Stop," likely to keep auto traffic off the tracks. The last passenger train left Fayetteville in 1965, but the nicely restored depot survives in its prominent Dickson Street location.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203