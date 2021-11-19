Betting status in other states

According to the state Department of Finance and Administration, this is the status of sports betting in surrounding states:

• Louisiana – Sports betting is in the process of launching. First bets were recently placed. Mobile betting is not yet implemented but expected to be activated over the next month to two months.

• Mississippi – Sports betting is legal. However, mobile offsite betting is not an option.

• Missouri – Sports betting is not legal. However, there are efforts to change that.

• Oklahoma – Sports betting is approved but not launched.

• Tennessee – Sports betting is legal, including the mobile option.

• Texas – Sports betting is not legal. Legislation was introduced, although it hasn't been considered.