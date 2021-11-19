HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

Thursday's scores
Boys
Atkins 53, Danville 47
Benton 78, Malvern 41
Dover 58, Paris 54
Emerson 60, Fouke 39
Fountain Lake 55, Jessieville 29
Friendship Aspire Christian Academy 91, Ark. School for the Deaf 20
Greene County Tech 48, Berryville 46
Harrison 54, Subiaco Academy 52
Heber Springs 43, Bald Knob 38
Lead Hill 52, Ozark Mountain 46
Magnet Cove 45, Ouachita 38
Mammoth Spring 70, Crowley's Ridge 61
Mineral Springs 79, Legacy Academy 69
Morrilton 54, Sacred Heart 46
Pangburn 68, Jacksonville Lighthouse 60
Paragould 71, Gosnell 52
Pottsville 61, Batesville 48
Shiloh Christian 61, Lamar 51
Smackover 69, Hamburg 47
Southside Batesville 49, Searcy 48
Springdale Har-Ber 50, Mountain Home 38
Two Rivers 72, Magazine 60
Valley Springs 53, Flippin 48
Wonderview 87, Nemo Vista 52
Tournaments
Brookland Invitational
Nettleton 74, Baptist Prep 54
Bentonville West 63, Brookland 53
Decatur Invitational
Ozark Christian 52, Decatur 24
Ozark Catholic 52, St. Paul 24
First Service Bank
West Side Greers Ferry 83, Episcopal Collegiate 71
Highland Classic
Cave City 57, Highland 55
Hoopin' 4 Hoodies
Little Rock Central 83, White Hall 64
Maumelle 81, Pine Bluff 67
Panther Classic
Van Buren 47, Gravette 40
Clarksville 49, Greenwood 32
Girls
Arkadelphia 36, Texas High, Texas 34
Armorel 48, East Poinsett County 46
Baptist Prep 69, Cutter-Morning Star 27
Bismarck 57, Woodlawn 36
Booneville 54, Western Yell County 46
Bryant 62, Vilonia 52
Centerpoint 62, Rison 30
Cross County 59, Harrisburg 52
Dermott 48, Dollarway 8
Fort Smith Northside 63, Jacksonville 39
Fouke 54, Emerson 29
Friendship Aspire Christian Academy 36, Ark. School for the Deaf 20
Gravette 55, Van Buren 36
Heber Springs 46, Bald Knob 33
Hector 70, Johnson County Westside 32
Lamar 55, Shiloh Christian 36
Little Rock Central 48, Rogers 47
Lonoke 71, Carlisle 36
Magnet Cove 46, Ouachita 40
Melbourne 51, Jonesboro 35
Morrilton 60, Sacred Heart 50
Nettleton 58, Southside Batesville 42
Ozark 53, Cedarville 30
Ozark Mountain 80, Kingston 78
Paris 59, Dover 57
Piggott 28, Bay 26
Pottsville 54, Batesville 43
Riverside 64, Rivercrest 16
Siloam Springs 52, Prairie Grove 39
Springdale Har-Ber 73, Harrison 36
Tuckerman 48, Trumann 22
Wonderview 49, Nemo Vista 30
Yellville-Summit 54, Lead Hill 37
Tournaments
Decatur Invitational
Ozark Catholic 57, Arkansas Arts Academy 27
Lake Hamilton Classic
Greenwood 56, Lake Hamilton 41
Lakeside Classic
Hot Springs Lakeside 63, Malvern 34
First Service Bank
Greenbrier 65, West Side Greers Ferry 33
Norfork 44, Clinton 38