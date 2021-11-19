Sections
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:05 a.m.

Thursday's scores

Boys

Atkins 53, Danville 47

Benton 78, Malvern 41

Dover 58, Paris 54

Emerson 60, Fouke 39

Fountain Lake 55, Jessieville 29

Friendship Aspire Christian Academy 91, Ark. School for the Deaf 20

Greene County Tech 48, Berryville 46

Harrison 54, Subiaco Academy 52

Heber Springs 43, Bald Knob 38

Lead Hill 52, Ozark Mountain 46

Magnet Cove 45, Ouachita 38

Mammoth Spring 70, Crowley's Ridge 61

Mineral Springs 79, Legacy Academy 69

Morrilton 54, Sacred Heart 46

Pangburn 68, Jacksonville Lighthouse 60

Paragould 71, Gosnell 52

Pottsville 61, Batesville 48

Shiloh Christian 61, Lamar 51

Smackover 69, Hamburg 47

Southside Batesville 49, Searcy 48

Springdale Har-Ber 50, Mountain Home 38

Two Rivers 72, Magazine 60

Valley Springs 53, Flippin 48

Wonderview 87, Nemo Vista 52

Tournaments

Brookland Invitational

Nettleton 74, Baptist Prep 54

Bentonville West 63, Brookland 53

Greene County Tech 48, Berryville 46

Decatur Invitational

Ozark Christian 52, Decatur 24

Ozark Catholic 52, St. Paul 24

First Service Bank

West Side Greers Ferry 83, Episcopal Collegiate 71

Highland Classic

Cave City 57, Highland 55

Hoopin' 4 Hoodies

Little Rock Central 83, White Hall 64

Maumelle 81, Pine Bluff 67

Panther Classic

Van Buren 47, Gravette 40

Clarksville 49, Greenwood 32

Girls

Arkadelphia 36, Texas High, Texas 34

Armorel 48, East Poinsett County 46

Baptist Prep 69, Cutter-Morning Star 27

Bismarck 57, Woodlawn 36

Booneville 54, Western Yell County 46

Bryant 62, Vilonia 52

Centerpoint 62, Rison 30

Cross County 59, Harrisburg 52

Dermott 48, Dollarway 8

Fort Smith Northside 63, Jacksonville 39

Fouke 54, Emerson 29

Friendship Aspire Christian Academy 36, Ark. School for the Deaf 20

Gravette 55, Van Buren 36

Heber Springs 46, Bald Knob 33

Hector 70, Johnson County Westside 32

Lamar 55, Shiloh Christian 36

Little Rock Central 48, Rogers 47

Lonoke 71, Carlisle 36

Magnet Cove 46, Ouachita 40

Melbourne 51, Jonesboro 35

Morrilton 60, Sacred Heart 50

Nettleton 58, Southside Batesville 42

Ozark 53, Cedarville 30

Ozark Mountain 80, Kingston 78

Paris 59, Dover 57

Piggott 28, Bay 26

Pottsville 54, Batesville 43

Riverside 64, Rivercrest 16

Siloam Springs 52, Prairie Grove 39

Springdale Har-Ber 73, Harrison 36

Tuckerman 48, Trumann 22

Wonderview 49, Nemo Vista 30

Yellville-Summit 54, Lead Hill 37

Tournaments

Decatur Invitational

Ozark Catholic 57, Arkansas Arts Academy 27

Lake Hamilton Classic

Greenwood 56, Lake Hamilton 41

Lakeside Classic

Hot Springs Lakeside 63, Malvern 34

First Service Bank

Greenbrier 65, West Side Greers Ferry 33

Norfork 44, Clinton 38

