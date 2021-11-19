Boateng's 32 points power Central





MAUMELLE -- Little Rock Central may have lost of ton of production from last season's team, but the Tigers showed Thursday night that they've got plenty left in their arsenal.

Annor Boateng poured in 32 points to lead Central's new cast of characters to an overwhelming 83-64 victory over White Hall in the Hoopin' 4 Hoodies basketball showcase at Hornet Gymasium.

Eleven different players scored for the Tigers, who led the entire game and never let their lead dip below double-digits after the first quarter. Savaughn Smith had 11 points and Daijon McDaniel followed with 10 points for Central, which had to replace four of its top six players from the previous team – one that reached the Class 6A state title game in March.

But for Central Coach Brian Ross, his current batch of Tigers have given him a reason to be optimistic.

"The thing about this team is that everyone can come on the court and play a quality role," he explained. "Yeah, they're basically new in terms of playing at this level, but they all have been in the system for a while now, and they know what's expected. They've been that way all year in preseason practice.

"They work hard, there's a lot of competition, but it's been fun. When you start a new season, you never know what you're gonna get, especially after losing several key guys from the team before. But I loved what I saw [Thursday]."

Ross was particularly thrilled with what he got out of Boateng. Aside from his game-high point total, the sophomore forward added 9 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 steals and 5 assists for Central (1-0), which shot 24 of 50 (48%) and held a commanding 42-24 rebounding advantage. The Tigers also shared the ball, something that Ross pointed out was pivotal in his team's ability to establish a big lead early.

Central had six assists on its nine first-quarter field goals. That unselfish play helped turn a slim 6-5 lead into a 24-14 cushion by the end of the quarter. Boateng scored eight points in the second quarter, including five in a row during an 11-3 run, that led to the Tigers' 47-30 halftime lead.

Boateng continued his torrid play by scoring the first six points of the third. He'd later find Smith for a basket inside to jump-start another jarring run that eventually pushed Central's cushion to 24 (61-37).

White Hall (1-1) did have its moments early in the fourth when a lay-in from Jai'chaunn Hayes got it to within 65-48 with 6:23 to go, but two free from Boateng began a 7-0 rally that sank any thoughts the Bulldogs had of rallying.

"The effort was great, especially on the defensive end," Ross explained. "And playing unselfish basketball helped us shoot a high percentage, too. Then of course, Annor, with a 32-point night, he was amazing.

"But it was really a team effort. Although he had all those points, everyone chipped in, and that's what you like to see."

Keaton Stone had 18 points and Hayes finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for White Hall, which was 20-of-55 (36.3%) shooting. Tavin Dunlap added nine points.

MAUMELLE 81, PINE BLUFF 67

Maumelle (1-0) got ready for Saturday's showdown with top-ranked North Little Rock by running past Pine Bluff (1-2) in the second game/

Carl Daughtery Jr. finished with 23 points, including 10 in the third quarter, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for the Hornets, who trailed 23-22 with 5:07 to go in the second before scoring 19 of the next 21 points to build a 16-point, halftime advantage. Maumelle led by as many as 23 points in the third until the Zebras made things interesting in the fourth.

Colby Garland had 17 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds and Dexter White scored 14 points for the Hornets. Nico Davillier chimed in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Austyn Dendy and Troy'reon Ramos each had 17 points for Pine Bluff. Jabbar Spellman scored 12 points and Jordon Harris ended with 9 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocks.













