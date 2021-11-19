Club prepares PB region for Thanksgiving

Kaye Richardson presented the program, Preparing Ahead for Thanksgiving, to the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting and craft workshop were held at the Pursuit Church at White Hall.

Richardson said people should compile a list of guests in early November. Keep in mind any food allergies and favorite and least favorite food of guests. After deciding on a menu, gather recipes. Plan seating for guests, according to a news release.

Keep in mind the number of chairs and tables needed as well as the size of the tablecloth. Plan the order of cooking the food. Consider which dishes may be prepared ahead of time and frozen. Make room in the refrigerator ahead of time. Clean the house a week in advance and set the table a day or two before the holiday. Follow a order of cooking and check the menu often.

Plan ahead for games in case it is a rainy day and the children cannot play outside. Richardson closed her program by having the club members discuss their answers to a Holiday Food Safety Quiz.

Heart-N-Hands President Delores Kelley conducted the business session of the meeting. Michael Winfree, Dianna Winfree's husband, was introduced as a guest. It was announced that Michael and Dianna Winfree as well as Patsy Brown were all veterans.

Nancy Rosen, community service project chairman, reported that she needs more photos of volunteers working the Transformation Project backpack program.

Margaret Thomas discussed adopting a senior citizen from the Angel Tree at the Villages of General Baptist Healthcare West.

The group decided to donate $225 to the Transformation Project for needy children, according to the release.

Heart-N-Hands members Debbie James, Brenda Robinson, Kelley, Richardson, Jodie Stout, Sandy Smith, Connie Herrin, Cathy Lewis, Brown, Rosen and Thomas were recognized as outstanding achievers from the club at the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Fall Council.

Kelley discussed the club's Christmas Party. Participants will play the Left-Right Game to exchange gifts. Wrapped Christmas treats may be brought to the party. A silent auction will be held.

Several members brought items that they had made at the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Craft Retreat. James, Richardson, Kelley, Robinson, Herrin, Liz Crosby, Rosen, Sarah Payton, Vivian Gerlach, Brown and Dot Hart attended from Heart-N-Hands.

Events that the club can look forward to attending are Christmas Council at the Pursuit Church at 10 a.m. Dec. 7; Heart-N-Hands EHC Club Meeting and Party on Dec. 9 at Pursuit Church; and Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends, where Heart-N-Hands will volunteer from 8-9 p.m. Dec. 20 at Regional Park.

After the meeting, Richardson taught a Gnome Workshop and other members stuffed dolls for the Arkansas Children's Hospital.